Nothing opened its first flagship store in India on Saturday. Located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis. The company said the launch marks a major milestone in its India expansion strategy and reflects its focus on building deeper connections with its growing community in the country. The Bengaluru store expands Nothing's growing global footprint, preceding upcoming locations in New York City and Tokyo.

Nothing Store Bengaluru

The Nothing store in Bengaluru spans 5,032 square feet and serves as a space that brings together Nothing and CMF products along with official Nothing merchandise, including apparel. It is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar in Bengaluru, and will operate daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm IST.

Commenting on the launch, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President at Nothing said, “Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India”.

The brand describes the store as an immersive hub designed for hands-on product discovery, community engagement, and storytelling rather than a conventional point-of-sale retail outlet. Customers can explore the full lineup of Nothing and CMF products, including smartphones, audio, smartwatches, and more.

There is also specialised equipment for fitting screen protectors on purchased handsets. Apart from this, shoppers can take advantage of experiences like vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-belt product displays at the store.

Its design is said to draw inspiration from retro-futuristic 1970s assembly lines and workshops. Materials such as concrete, aluminium, steel, and glass are left exposed, aligning with Nothing's transparency-led design philosophy.

Nothing says the space is built around openness in both structure and brand ethos, with form and function intentionally visible throughout the layout.

Beyond retail, the Bengaluru store also offers experiential and service-led features. There is a dedicated studio space where creators can shoot unboxing and hands-on video content. Meanwhile, a community hangout zone is designed for events and informal interactions, along with complimentary beverages and snacks for visitors.

The flagship store is intended to offer a unique and immersive experience to customers, Evangelidis added. “The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences.”