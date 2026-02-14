Technology News
English Edition

First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru

Nothing says its Bengaluru store draws inspiration from retro-futuristic 1970s assembly lines and workshops.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 February 2026 12:00 IST
First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru

The new store is located in Indiranagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing's Bengaluru store showcases Nothing and CMF products
  • The 5,032 square feet space includes a studio and community hangout zone
  • There is also specialised equipment for fitting screen protectors
Advertisement

Nothing opened its first flagship store in India on Saturday. Located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis. The company said the launch marks a major milestone in its India expansion strategy and reflects its focus on building deeper connections with its growing community in the country. The Bengaluru store expands Nothing's growing global footprint, preceding upcoming locations in New York City and Tokyo.

Nothing Store Bengaluru

The Nothing store in Bengaluru spans 5,032 square feet and serves as a space that brings together Nothing and CMF products along with official Nothing merchandise, including apparel. It is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar in Bengaluru, and will operate daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm IST.

Commenting on the launch, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President at Nothing said, “Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India”.

nothing bengaluru 4 ndtv Nothing

The brand describes the store as an immersive hub designed for hands-on product discovery, community engagement, and storytelling rather than a conventional point-of-sale retail outlet. Customers can explore the full lineup of Nothing and CMF products, including smartphones, audio, smartwatches, and more.

There is also specialised equipment for fitting screen protectors on purchased handsets. Apart from this, shoppers can take advantage of experiences like vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-belt product displays at the store.

carl pei gadgets Nothing

Its design is said to draw inspiration from retro-futuristic 1970s assembly lines and workshops. Materials such as concrete, aluminium, steel, and glass are left exposed, aligning with Nothing's transparency-led design philosophy.

Nothing says the space is built around openness in both structure and brand ethos, with form and function intentionally visible throughout the layout.

nothing store bengaluru inside Nothing

Beyond retail, the Bengaluru store also offers experiential and service-led features. There is a dedicated studio space where creators can shoot unboxing and hands-on video content. Meanwhile, a community hangout zone is designed for events and informal interactions, along with complimentary beverages and snacks for visitors.

nothing bengaluru 2 ndtv Nothing

The flagship store is intended to offer a unique and immersive experience to customers, Evangelidis added. “The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Store Bengaluru, Nothing store, Carl Pei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Inside Nothing's First India Store: Why Carl Pei is Betting on 'Rawness' Over Retail Norms

Related Stories

First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing's First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  2. Google Chrome Finally Brings This Useful Desktop Feature to Android Users
  3. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  4. Nvidia's GeForce Now App Brings Cloud Gaming to Your Amazon Fire TV Stick
  5. Poco X8 Pro Max Visits Indonesia Certification Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  7. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  8. Google's Most Intelligent AI Model Just Got Smarter
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  2. Astronomers Witness Rare Failed Supernova in Andromeda Galaxy
  3. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  4. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  5. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  6. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  7. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  8. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
  9. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  10. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »