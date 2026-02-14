Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Juno Mission Uncovers Subtle Geometric Shifts That Challenge Existing Models of the Jovian Interior

NASA Juno Mission Uncovers Subtle Geometric Shifts That Challenge Existing Models of the Jovian Interior

New measurements show Jupiter is slightly smaller and flatter, improving models of its interior and atmosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2026 17:04 IST
NASA Juno Mission Uncovers Subtle Geometric Shifts That Challenge Existing Models of the Jovian Interior

Photo Credit: NASA

Refined measurements reveal Jupiter’s updated size and slightly flatter shape

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jupiter’s radius was found to be slightly smaller than past estimates
  • New data improves models of interior and atmosphere
  • Radio signals helped map temperature and density
Advertisement

New measurements indicate that Jupiter is slightly smaller and more flattened than previously believed. According to a study, researchers using data from NASA's Juno spacecraft have provided the most precise dimensions of the gas giant to date. The updated measurements at the 1-bar pressure level show a polar radius of 66,842 km and an equatorial radius of 71,488 km, which are roughly 12 km and 4 km smaller, respectively, than previous estimates based on the 1970s Pioneer and Voyager missions.

Radio Occultation Data Redefines Jupiter's Size

According to a Nature Astronomy report, scientists used repeated radio occultation observations to track how radio signals bend while passing through Jupiter's thick atmosphere, allowing more accurate mapping of temperature, density, and overall planetary shape.

Previous size estimates were based primarily on data collected during the Pioneer and Voyager missions in the late 1970s. At that time, scientists had only six radio occultation measurements to work with, which left a significant margin for uncertainty. Those early readings could not fully account for the planet's complex atmospheric effects or the powerful zonal winds that whip around the gas giant.

These high-speed winds distort the atmosphere and influence the planet's shape, a factor that modern researchers have now integrated using far more extensive data from the Juno mission.

Advanced Observations Refine Jupiter's Radius

Improved orbital dynamics and improved data processing techniques enabled researchers to obtain more consistent, higher-quality observations. The equatorial radius is also seen to be slightly smaller than earlier calculations, with the poles more flattened.

Experts mentioned that these small adjustments are scientifically meaningful because precise dimensions help refine models of Jupiter's deep interior. More precise models also help inform our comprehension of the other gas giants in far-off planetary systems.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jupiter, Astronomy, Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Conjuring: Last Rites Now Streaming on JioHotstar: When, Where to Watch the Warrens’ Final Case Online?

Related Stories

NASA Juno Mission Uncovers Subtle Geometric Shifts That Challenge Existing Models of the Jovian Interior
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing's First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  2. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Inside Nothing's India Store: Carl Pei Bets on Rawness Over Retail Norms
  4. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature These Five Key Upgrades
  5. Google Rolls Out First Android 17 Beta Update With These Models
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Juno Mission Uncovers Subtle Geometric Shifts That Challenge Existing Models of the Jovian Interior
  2. The Conjuring: Last Rites Now Streaming on JioHotstar: When, Where to Watch the Warrens’ Final Case Online?
  3. Google Rolls Out First Android 17 Beta Update With Performance Optimisation Tools: Features, Compatible Models
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report
  5. First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  6. The Housemaid Now Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Sydney Sweeney Thriller
  7. Astronomers Witness Rare Failed Supernova in Andromeda Galaxy
  8. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  9. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  10. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »