Apple may introduce the iPhone 18 lineup in September, but only the Pro models are expected to debut initially. According to the latest information from an industry analyst, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce several notable upgrades to the Pro models in the lineup. The handsets, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, could feature an A20 chip under the hood, while the C2 modem may power networking features.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Upgrades

In a research note seen by Macrumors, industry analyst Jeff Pu, with the investment firm GF Securities, highlighted the expected upgrades on iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both purported models could feature a smaller dynamic island, with the tech giant anticipated to move some of the Face ID technology, such as the flood illuminator, underneath the screen.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, fabricated using TSMC's first-generation 2-nanometre process. The SoC is said to have a new architecture and packaging design, potentially offering improved performance, as well as power efficiency.

Another key upgrade could be offered in terms of cellular and networking features. As per the analyst, the iPhone 18 Pro models are reported to be powered by the next-generation N2 chip, although the exact performance gains remain under wraps. Corroborating previous leaks, Jeff Pu reportedly said that the purported handsets will come with Apple's third-generation C2 modem.

Per reports, it will support NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks), a technology that could let the iPhone connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access in places without regular cellular service. The C2 modem is expected to improve on Apple's first-generation C1 and C1X chips, with possible gains in efficiency and performance in weak or congested networks.

Finally, the last notable upgrade that is said to be on the cards for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is a variable aperture lens on the 48-megapixel primary Fusion camera. In theory, it would allow the iPhone camera to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more control over the depth of field and exposure.

If true, it would make the iPhone 18 Pro models the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature this technology.