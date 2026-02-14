Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report

The iPhone 18 Pro models the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature a variable aperture lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 February 2026 13:24 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report

Apple upgraded the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models, without changing the aperture

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max models could feature the A20 Pro chip
  • A smaller Dynamic Island is also reportedly planned
  • Apple may unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September
Advertisement

Apple may introduce the iPhone 18 lineup in September, but only the Pro models are expected to debut initially. According to the latest information from an industry analyst, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce several notable upgrades to the Pro models in the lineup. The handsets, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, could feature an A20 chip under the hood, while the C2 modem may power networking features.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Upgrades

In a research note seen by Macrumors, industry analyst Jeff Pu, with the investment firm GF Securities, highlighted the expected upgrades on iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both purported models could feature a smaller dynamic island, with the tech giant anticipated to move some of the Face ID technology, such as the flood illuminator, underneath the screen.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, fabricated using TSMC's first-generation 2-nanometre process. The SoC is said to have a new architecture and packaging design, potentially offering improved performance, as well as power efficiency.

Another key upgrade could be offered in terms of cellular and networking features. As per the analyst, the iPhone 18 Pro models are reported to be powered by the next-generation N2 chip, although the exact performance gains remain under wraps. Corroborating previous leaks, Jeff Pu reportedly said that the purported handsets will come with Apple's third-generation C2 modem.

Per reports, it will support NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks), a technology that could let the iPhone connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access in places without regular cellular service. The C2 modem is expected to improve on Apple's first-generation C1 and C1X chips, with possible gains in efficiency and performance in weak or congested networks.

Finally, the last notable upgrade that is said to be on the cards for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is a variable aperture lens on the 48-megapixel primary Fusion camera. In theory, it would allow the iPhone camera to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more control over the depth of field and exposure.

If true, it would make the iPhone 18 Pro models the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature this technology.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
Google Rolls Out First Android 17 Beta Update With Performance Optimisation Tools: Features, Compatible Models

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing's First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  2. Inside Nothing's India Store: Carl Pei Bets on Rawness Over Retail Norms
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature These Five Key Upgrades
  4. Google Rolls Out First Android 17 Beta Update With These Models
  5. Xiaomi Watch 5 Could Arrive in Europe Soon at This Price
  6. Nvidia's GeForce Now App Brings Cloud Gaming to Your Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  8. Massive Star in Andromeda Quietly Collapses Into Black Hole
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out First Android 17 Beta Update With Performance Optimisation Tools: Features, Compatible Models
  2. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature A20 Pro Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island and More: Report
  3. First Look: Nothing’s First India Flagship Store Opens in Bengaluru
  4. Astronomers Witness Rare Failed Supernova in Andromeda Galaxy
  5. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  6. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  7. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  8. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  9. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  10. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »