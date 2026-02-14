Technology News
The Conjuring: Last Rites Now Streaming on JioHotstar: When, Where to Watch the Warrens’ Final Case Online?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the chilling final chapter of one of horror's most beloved franchises.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2026 15:27 IST
The Conjuring: Last Rites Now Streaming on JioHotstar: When, Where to Watch the Warrens' Final Case Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Warner Bros

The film introduces a haunting tale based on the real-life Smurl haunting of Pennsylvania

  • The final installment of the main Conjuring franchise
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar from February 13, 2026
  • IMDb rating stands at 6.2/10 with strong fan interest
The Conjuring: Last Rites is the chilling final chapter of one of horror's most beloved franchises, bringing Ed and Lorraine Warren back into the spotlight to face a force darker than ever before. Like the previous films, this chapter blends fear, faith, and mystery, but with significantly higher stakes. The film introduces a haunting tale based on the real-life Smurl haunting of Pennsylvania and pits the Warrens against a formidable demon through unsettling visual horror and deep emotional resonance.

When and Where to Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites has been streaming on JioHotstar since February 13, 2026. With a subscription, the film is available to watch in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Trailer and Plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The trailer offers a dark, suspenseful look at the Warrens' final investigation. This time, they are up against a malevolent demon associated with the Smurl haunting case in Pennsylvania. Armed with a faith so intense it defies reason, the Warrens find themselves in a desperate fight for their home, their family, and their own souls, taking them beyond anything they have ever encountered before.

Cast and Crew of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The supernatural horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites is directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The ensemble is joined by Mia Tomlinson as their daughter, Judy Warren, and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera. The screenplay was penned by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Eli Born serving as the cinematographer.

Reception of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The film is generating high interest among horror fans, as it is the final installment in the main Conjuring series. It currently holds a reported IMDb rating of 6.2/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
