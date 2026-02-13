Poco C85 5G was released in India towards the end of last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be preparing to expand its C-series lineup with a new model, dubbed Poco C81 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has recently been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website, and the listing reveals its model number and moniker. The appearance on the certification platform indicates that the handset could be inching closer to an official launch.

Poco C81 Pro Listed on NBTC Database With Model Number 25128PC17G

The upcoming Poco C81 Pro is listed on the NBTC website with model number 25128PC17G and certification number B38077-26. As per the listing, the phone supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks, indicating that it lacks 5G connectivity. It is manufactured in China.

Photo Credit: NBTC

The NBTC listing and model number indicate that Poco C81 Pro could be a rebranded version of Redmi A7 Pro. The latter recently emerged in various certification databases bearing model numbers 25128RN17Y and 25128RN17A. From the latest listing, it appears that the Poco C81 Pro is in the finishing stages, so a release is likely soon.

The Poco C81 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to come with HyperOS 3-based Android 15 Go edition. The phone could run on the Unisoc T7250 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

The brand launched the Poco C85 5G in India in December last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,499. It has a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate and hasa 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip under the hood. It carries 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, IP64-rated build, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging are the other key features of the phone.