Technology News
English Edition

Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

The Poco C81 Pro could be the company's next addition to the Poco C series of smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 19:22 IST
Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Poco launched the Poco C85 5G in India in December last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco apparently has a new C-series phone in the pipeline
  • Poco C81 Pro could be a rebranded version of Redmi A7 Pro
  • Poco C81 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch LCD panel
Advertisement

Poco C85 5G was released in India towards the end of last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be preparing to expand its C-series lineup with a new model, dubbed Poco C81 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has recently been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website, and the listing reveals its model number and moniker. The appearance on the certification platform indicates that the handset could be inching closer to an official launch.

Poco C81 Pro Listed on NBTC Database With Model Number 25128PC17G

The upcoming Poco C81 Pro is listed on the NBTC website with model number 25128PC17G and certification number B38077-26. As per the listing, the phone supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks, indicating that it lacks 5G connectivity. It is manufactured in China.

poco c81 pro nbtc POCO

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

The NBTC listing and model number indicate that Poco C81 Pro could be a rebranded version of Redmi A7 Pro. The latter recently emerged in various certification databases bearing model numbers 25128RN17Y and 25128RN17A. From the latest listing, it appears that the Poco C81 Pro is in the finishing stages, so a release is likely soon.

The Poco C81 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to come with HyperOS 3-based Android 15 Go edition. The phone could run on the Unisoc T7250 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

The brand launched the Poco C85 5G in India in December last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,499. It has a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate and hasa  6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip under the hood. It carries 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, IP64-rated build, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging are the other key features of the phone.

Poco C85 5G

Poco C85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Bright and large display
  • Big battery with fast charging
  • Decent software commitment
  • Bad
  • Single speaker does not sound great
  • Software is loaded with bloatware
  • Stuttery software experience
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Poco C85 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NBTC, Poco C81 Pro, Poco C81 Pro Specifications, Redmi A7 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bank of Baroda Mini Statement: How to Get Mini Statement Using Different Methods Online

Related Stories

Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  3. Google Chrome Finally Brings This Useful Desktop Feature to Android Users
  4. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Poco C81 Pro Moniker Confirmed via NBTC Certification Database
  7. Pixel 10a Battery Details Leaked via EU Energy Label; Design Surfaces Again
  8. YouTube Finally Launches a Native App for the Apple Vision Pro
  9. Poco X8 Pro Max Visits Indonesia Certification Database, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  2. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  3. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  4. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  5. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  6. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
  7. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  9. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
  10. I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »