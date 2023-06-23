Technology News
  Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Price, Features

Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Price, Features

Noise Buds VS103 Pro have been launched in Jet Black, Ivory White, and Forest Green colour options

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023 13:50 IST
Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS103 Pro earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 2,099

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS103 Pro are compatible with both Android and iOS
  • The earbuds come with active noise cancellation up to 25dB
  • Noise Buds VS103 Pro support Instacharge technology

Noise has launched a new pair of earbuds, Buds VS103 Pro true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), in India. The new affordable true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Instacharge technology for fast charging. The new pair of buds from Noise are claimed to offer up to 150 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Noise Buds VS103 Pro is available for purchase from the official Noise website. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and are equipped with a 10mm driver.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro price, availability

Noise Buds VS103 Pro ANC earbuds have been launched at a special price of Rs. 2,099 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store. The true wireless earbuds come in three different colour options, namely Jet Black, Ivory White, and Forest Green.

Noise Buds VS103 Pro specifications, features

The Noise Buds VS103 Pro earbuds sport stem design and feature a 10mm driver. The newly launched TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and are equipped with Hyper Sync technology to offer easy pairing. For gaming, the earbuds have a specially dedicated gaming mode.

The new Noise Buds VS103 Pro feature active noise cancellation for up to 25dB and include an integrated quad mic system and ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for clear audio pickup. These earbuds also offer IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. Other features include hands-free calling and Siri and Google Assistant support. The buds also offer on-ear touch controls for volume, music, and calls.

Additionally, the newly launched Noise Buds VS103 Pro are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of total playtime on a single charge with the charging case included. They also come with an Instacharge technology, that is said to offer up to a 150-minute playtime with a 10-minute charge. The buds take up to 60 minutes to charge fully, while the charging case can take around 90 minutes for a full charge. The case also features an LED charging indicator and a USB Type-C port. The earbuds weigh 4.5g each whereas the charging case weighs 35g. 

Comments

Further reading: Noise Buds VS103 Pro, Noise, Noise Buds VS103 Pro price, Noise Buds VS103 Pro features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Dumb Money Trailer: Paul Dano Takes on Wall Street in Cinematic Retelling of GameStop Stock Frenzy
Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Price, Features
