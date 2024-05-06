Technology News

Vivo Y18, Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e offer an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 11:10 IST
Vivo Y18, Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e come in Gem Green and Space Black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y18 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14
  • The Vivo Y18 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e have been unveiled in India. The handsets are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio chipsets and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with wired fast charging support. The phones carry dual rear cameras and they feature a waterdrop notch. Both smartphones run Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box. They share a similar design as the Vivo Y03, which was introduced in select markets in March this year.

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e price in India, availability

The Vivo Y18 is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB at Rs. 8,999 and 4GB + 128GB at Rs. 9,999. The phone is seen in two colourways - Gem Green and Space Black.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y18e comes in a single 4GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 7,999. This model is offered in similar colour options as the base Vivo Y18. Both handsets are available for purchase in the country via Vivo's e-store. 

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e specifications, features

The Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. Both handsets are powered by the 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. They ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

For optics, the Vivo Y18 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor and features an 8-megapixel sensor in the front. The Vivo Y18e, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary unit. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Both Vivo 18 and Vivo Y18e are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 15W wired fast charging. For security, the handsets have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. They also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. Both models measure 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39mm in size and weigh 185g.

Vivo Y18

Vivo Y18

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Vivo Y18e

Vivo Y18e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
