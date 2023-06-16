Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF 1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details

Sony WF-1000XM5 are said to deliver up to 24 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 16:19 IST
Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones support LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec

Highlights
  • Each earbud in Sony WF-1000XM5 is said to carry three microphones
  • They are said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 are said to weigh around 5.9 grams

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec were launched in India in January last year. Now, the Japan-based audio conglomerate is reportedly preparing to unveil a successor — Sony WF-1000XM5. Ahead of an official announcement, specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds have surfaced on the Web. The Sony WF-1000XM5 could feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and are said to include dual feedback microphones. They are said to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback time with a single charge.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the specifications of the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones. As per the leak, the audio wearable will feature an 8.4mm driver dubbed 'Dynamic Driver X'. This would be a significant upgrade over the current WF-1000XM4. The new driver inside the WF-1000XM5 is claimed to offer "richer vocals" and a better output of sound details. Sony is expected to equip the earbuds with two proprietary processors and there could be dual feedback microphones, with active noise cancellation.

Each earbud in Sony WF-1000XM5 is said to carry three microphones for capturing ambient noise. They are said to support HiRes Audio and Sony's in-house DSEE Extreme AI technology. The WF-1000XM5 headphones have reportedly integrated Bone Conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup technology for catching the user's voice in noisy environments.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing with smartphones and tablets. They should also be compatible with the Sony Connect app. The earphones will also be connected to multiple devices at the same time, as per the leak. Further, they are expected to have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

The earbuds will be accompanied by a charging case with a 500mAh battery capacity. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with the charging case. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are claimed to deliver up to one hour of playback time with just a three-minute charge. Both the case and headphones could be fully charged within two hours. They are said to weigh around 5.9 grams.

A recent design leak suggested black and silver colour options for the upcoming audio wearable. However, Sony is yet to reveal any details about the Sony WF-1000XM5. Therefore, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good noise isolation and active noise cancellation
  • Very good app
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Entertaining, detailed sound
  • Decent battery life, 
  • Useful extra features
  • Bad
  • Fit feels somewhat precarious
  • Limited customisation of controls
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WF-1000XM4, Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones, TWS earphones, Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Salman Khan Starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Coming to Zee5 on June 23
Amazon Gets UK CMA Clearance for $1.7 Billion Roomba-Maker iRobot Acquisition

Related Stories

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. How Apple's New Patent Could Help It Build a Scratch Resistant iPhone
  5. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  6. Diesel Griffed Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch Review
  7. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  8. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Will Launch in India Soon
  9. Intel Confirms New Core CPU Branding, Naming Scheme for 14th Gen CPUs
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Specifications Suggest Minor Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Charging Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  2. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details
  3. Barbie Could Dominate in Early Box Office Standings Against Bout With Oppenheimer: Report
  4. Electronic Governance Could be Finetuned if India Accelerates Blockchain R&D: ZebPay’s Anuj Garg
  5. Amazon Gets UK CMA Clearance for $1.7 Billion Roomba-Maker iRobot Acquisition
  6. Salman Khan Starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Coming to Zee5 on June 23
  7. Bharatmeta, Indian Metaverse Platform by Kiya.AI Showcased at Tech Event in Paris
  8. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. ASEAN Countries Said to Set Ethics 'Guardrails' With AI Governance Codes
  10. Sony Locks Dates for Two Untitled Marvel Movies for 2024 and 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.