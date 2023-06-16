Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec were launched in India in January last year. Now, the Japan-based audio conglomerate is reportedly preparing to unveil a successor — Sony WF-1000XM5. Ahead of an official announcement, specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds have surfaced on the Web. The Sony WF-1000XM5 could feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and are said to include dual feedback microphones. They are said to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback time with a single charge.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the specifications of the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones. As per the leak, the audio wearable will feature an 8.4mm driver dubbed 'Dynamic Driver X'. This would be a significant upgrade over the current WF-1000XM4. The new driver inside the WF-1000XM5 is claimed to offer "richer vocals" and a better output of sound details. Sony is expected to equip the earbuds with two proprietary processors and there could be dual feedback microphones, with active noise cancellation.

Each earbud in Sony WF-1000XM5 is said to carry three microphones for capturing ambient noise. They are said to support HiRes Audio and Sony's in-house DSEE Extreme AI technology. The WF-1000XM5 headphones have reportedly integrated Bone Conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup technology for catching the user's voice in noisy environments.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing with smartphones and tablets. They should also be compatible with the Sony Connect app. The earphones will also be connected to multiple devices at the same time, as per the leak. Further, they are expected to have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

The earbuds will be accompanied by a charging case with a 500mAh battery capacity. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge with the charging case. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are claimed to deliver up to one hour of playback time with just a three-minute charge. Both the case and headphones could be fully charged within two hours. They are said to weigh around 5.9 grams.

A recent design leak suggested black and silver colour options for the upcoming audio wearable. However, Sony is yet to reveal any details about the Sony WF-1000XM5. Therefore, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

