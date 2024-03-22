OnePlus Buds V was unveiled in China on Thursday, March 21 alongside the OnePlus Ace 3V. The true wireless earphones carry dual 12.4mm drivers and offer three custom preset sound modes. The earphones also come with an AI-backed noise cancellation feature that is said to help users experience clearer calls. They are compatible with OnePlus handsets running ColorOS 11 or OxygenOS 11 and above, alongside other Android models running Android 7.0-based UI or higher. These earphones are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale later this year.

OnePlus Buds V price, availability

The OnePlus Buds V are priced in China at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The earphones are currently available for pre-orders via the Oppo China e-store. The earphones are offered in Interstellar Blue, Silver Sand White and Shadow Black shades. Customers pre-ordering the audio wearable can get it at a discounted price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700). They will go on sale in China on March 25.

OnePlus Buds V specifications, features

OnePlus Buds V sport 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers that are said to offer clear audio with a more pronounced bass. These earphones support Dolby Panoramic Sound that is said to offer a better experience when paired with a Dolby Atmos-supported OnePlus smartphone.

The newly launched true wireless earphones come pre-installed with three customised sound modes - Balanced, Deep Bass, and Clear & Bright. Users can also personalise equaliser settings using the HeyMelody application. They feature dual microphones with an AI-backed noise-cancellation feature that helps filter out background noise offering an improved voice input during a call.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Buds V are claimed to offer a playback time of up to eight hours from a single charge, and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The case has a USB Type-C charging port. The company also says that with an hour of charge, the earphones can offer a playback time of up to five hours.

The OnePlus Buds V also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity at a low latency of 94ms. The earphones are claimed to be lightweight wearables as each earbud weighs 4.3g. They also offer intuitive touch controls which users can utilise to manage music playback, receive or disconnect calls, etc.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.