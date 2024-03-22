Technology News
  OnePlus Buds V With 12.4mm Titanium Plated Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Buds V will go on sale in China starting March 25.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds V are offered in Interstellar Blue, Silver Sand White and Shadow Black shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds V supports Dolby Panoramic Sound effect
  • The earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connecttivity
  • The OnePlus Buds V offers up to 38 hours of battery life
OnePlus Buds V was unveiled in China on Thursday, March 21 alongside the OnePlus Ace 3V. The true wireless earphones carry dual 12.4mm drivers and offer three custom preset sound modes. The earphones also come with an AI-backed noise cancellation feature that is said to help users experience clearer calls. They are compatible with OnePlus handsets running ColorOS 11 or OxygenOS 11 and above, alongside other Android models running Android 7.0-based UI or higher. These earphones are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale later this year.

OnePlus Buds V price, availability

The OnePlus Buds V are priced in China at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The earphones are currently available for pre-orders via the Oppo China e-store. The earphones are offered in Interstellar Blue, Silver Sand White and Shadow Black shades. Customers pre-ordering the audio wearable can get it at a discounted price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700). They will go on sale in China on March 25.

OnePlus Buds V specifications, features

OnePlus Buds V sport 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers that are said to offer clear audio with a more pronounced bass. These earphones support Dolby Panoramic Sound that is said to offer a better experience when paired with a Dolby Atmos-supported OnePlus smartphone.

The newly launched true wireless earphones come pre-installed with three customised sound modes - Balanced, Deep Bass, and Clear & Bright. Users can also personalise equaliser settings using the HeyMelody application. They feature dual microphones with an AI-backed noise-cancellation feature that helps filter out background noise offering an improved voice input during a call.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Buds V are claimed to offer a playback time of up to eight hours from a single charge, and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The case has a USB Type-C charging port. The company also says that with an hour of charge, the earphones can offer a playback time of up to five hours.

The OnePlus Buds V also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity at a low latency of 94ms. The earphones are claimed to be lightweight wearables as each earbud weighs 4.3g. They also offer intuitive touch controls which users can utilise to manage music playback, receive or disconnect calls, etc.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds V, OnePlus Buds V launch, OnePlus Buds V price, OnePlus Buds V specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
