JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker With Auracast Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Playback Time Launched: All Details

JBL Go 4 comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 14:29 IST
JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker With Auracast Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Playback Time Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Go 4 comes in Black, Blue, Camo, Grey, Red and Purple colours

Highlights
  • JBL Go 4 is said to be available in Europe in April
  • The speaker can allow multi-speaker connection via Auracast
  • The JBL Go 4 supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
JBL Go 4 has been launched in China after its initial unveiling at CES 2024. It is also set to launch in other markets later this year. The portable speaker comes with an updated chassis alongside a wider and more durable strap over the older JBL Go 3. It is said to use 80 percent recycled plastic for the body and 100 percent recycled fabric for its speaker grille. The mini speaker also allows multi-connection and it is offered in six colour options.

JBL Go 4 price, availability

The JBL Go 4 is offered in Black, Blue, Camo, Grey, Red, and Purple colour options. It is priced at CNY 429 (roughly Rs. 4,900) in China. The speaker is available for purchase at a limited-time introductory price of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600). Official sale of the speaker will begin on March 18.

The JBL Go 4 is also set to be available for purchase in select European markets from April this year at a price of EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500). Some markets may also see the launch of this mini speaker by June.

JBL Go 4 specifications

The speaker is claimed to be the smallest portable speaker from the company. The JBL Go 4 supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with LE audio and allows multi-speaker connection via Auracast technology. It also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

JBL Go 4 is claimed to offer a continuous playback time of up to seven hours. This can be extended by an additional two hours with the Playtime Boost mode turned on, according to the company. It has a USB Type-C charging port. The speaker is also compatible with the JBL Portable application that allows users to customise playback and EQ modes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Portable
Colour Red
Further reading: JBL Go 4, JBL Go 4 launch, JBL Go 4 price, JBL Go 4 specifications, JBL
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Copilot Pro Rolled Out Globally; Know Its Price in India, Features

