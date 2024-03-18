Technology News
  Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report

Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth-Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report

The "mid-tier" fourth-generation AirPods will likely come with active noise cancellation.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 16:18 IST
Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth-Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's current earphones lineup begins with the second-generation AirPods

Highlights
  • Fourth-generation AirPods will come in two distinct models
  • AirPods Pro third-generation will likely launch in 2025
  • AirPods production will reportedly begin in May at GoerTek and Luxshare
Apple is said to be working on revamping its AirPods lineup, with fourth-generation AirPods models set to replace existing entry-level Apple earphones. The new models will reportedly represent the biggest AirPods launch to date and will come with several upgrades, featuring a new design and improvements to the charging case. One of the two fourth-generation AirPods models will also reportedly get active noise cancellation (ANC), previously only available on AirPods Pro models.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple was readying two new fourth-generation entry-level AirPods to replace the existing second and third-generation models. The new models, codenamed B768(E) and B768(M) (the E is said to stand for “entry” and the M represents “mid-tier”), will get a new design, improvements to their fit, and USB Type-C charging cases. Additionally, Gurman said that the mid-tier AirPods will feature ANC and Find My speakers feature in the case to help users locate their missing earphones.

Gurman also said that Apple suppliers were gearing up for “biggest AirPods launch to date,” with overseas vendors about to start production on the new line of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. “The company is planning to produce 20 million to 25 million units of the earbuds, an increase over prior new models,” he said in the newsletter. Production will reportedly begin in May at GoerTek and Luxshare, with an official release planned around September or October.

As reported previosly, Apple will likely follow up the fourth-generation AirPods with a new AirPods Pro model in 2025. The third generation AirPods Pro is expected to come with a new earbud design, H3 chip, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) improvements.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also set to bring updates to its wireless earphones line with the release of iOS 18. AirPods Pro could get a hearing aid mode to help users with impaired hearing, alongside a hearing-test feature.

Apple currently sells a pair of second-generation AirPods for Rs. 12,900 and a third-generation model for Rs. 19,900. Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro model, which comes in at Rs. 24,900, at its ‘Wonderlust' event in September last year, adding a USB Type-C port to the charging case.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, AirPods Fourth Generation, AirPods Pro

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, AirPods Fourth Generation, AirPods Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
TRAI Introduces New Guidelines for Mobile Number Porting; to Come Into Effect From July 1
Sony Hits Pause on PS VR2 Production as Unsold Inventory Piles Up

Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth-Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report
