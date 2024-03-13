Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff

Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff

Music videos will be available to premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and some other countries in beta starting on Wednesday,

By Reuters | Updated: 13 March 2024 17:40 IST
Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff

Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify's roll-out will include a limited catalog of music videos

Highlights
  • Spotify aims to reach 1 billion users by 2030
  • Spotify's new plan faces competition from Apple Music and YouTube
  • The streaming service also offers podcasts and audiobooks
Advertisement

Swedish music streaming company Spotify is rolling out full-length music videos in a limited beta launch for premium subscribers, venturing into an arena that YouTube has dominated for nearly two decades.

Music videos will be available to premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya, in beta starting on Wednesday, the company said, as it attempts to grow its user base.

While it aims to reach 1 billion users by 2030, Spotify's new plan faces competition from Apple Music and Alphabet's YouTube, which allows users to watch music videos for free.

Spotify's roll-out will include a "limited catalog of music videos, including hits from global artists like Ed Sheeran ... or local favorites like Aluna," it said.

In March last year, Spotify had introduced "clips", under-30-second vertical videos that are uploaded directly to Spotify for artists.

The company has also expanded its offerings to include podcasts and audiobooks in a bid to attract more users.

In February, it forecast premium subscribers would reach 239 million in the current quarter, above estimates of 238.3 million.

In January, Spotify said users in Europe would be able to buy audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app from March as a result of the region's new competition law for Big Tech.

The move would help the company avoid Apple's 30 percent fee for purchases through its App Store, which has long been a source of contention between app developers and the tech giant.

Spotify has for years been in embroiled in a legal battle, alleging that it was forced to raise the price of its monthly subscriptions to cover costs tied to Apple's App Store rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, YouTube, Streaming
CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards

Related Stories

Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  2. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  5. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. 'If Our Regulated Markets Can't Compete With Crypto...': SEBI Chief Addresses Investor Migration Concerns
  2. Devin, an AI-Powered Software Engineer Capable of Coding, Building Apps, More Unveiled by Cognition Labs
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home
  6. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of March 14 Launch
  7. Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff
  8. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India
  9. Google Reportedly Tests Screen Mirroring Feature for External Displays on Pixel 8 Series
  10. Apple Announces 5 Apple Arcade Titles for April, Including 2 Spatial Games for Vision Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »