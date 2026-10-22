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Oppo Enco X4 TWS Earbuds Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 53 Hours of Total Battery Life

The Oppo Enco X4 are equipped with 11mm dynamic woofers and 6mm tweeters.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 22 October 2026 20:40 IST
Oppo Enco X4 TWS Earbuds Launched in India With Hi-Res Audio, Up to 53 Hours of Total Battery Life

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco X4 is offered in India in Aurora Violet and Glacier White shades

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Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X4 earbuds offer adjustable active noise cancellation
  • The charging case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging
  • The Enco X4 earbuds go on sale in India on October 29
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Oppo has launched the Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, following their debut in China last month. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm tweeters, along with support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless and active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS buds are claimed to deliver up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case. Alongside the Enco X4, Oppo also launched the Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Pad Mini in the country.

Oppo Enco X4 Price and Availability

The Oppo Enco X4 are priced at Rs. 19,999 in India and come in Aurora Violet and Glacier White colour options. As part of the first-sale offer, buyers can purchase the earbuds for Rs. 1,667 per month through EMIs.

They are currently available for pre-order through the Oppo India website at Rs. 18,999, with sales set to begin on October 29.

Oppo Enco X4 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco X4 are equipped with 11mm dynamic woofers and 6mm tweeters, with support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless and spatial audio. They support several audio codecs, including AAC, SBC, LHDC and LC3. The earbuds also offer active noise cancellation with different settings, including deep, medium and light modes, as well as transparency and adaptive modes. Oppo claims the noise cancellation can block up to 99.8 percent of everyday noise.

Oppo's Enco X4 use four microphones for calls, including three silicon microphones and one VPU microphone. They also support AI-based call noise reduction to help improve call clarity. For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 6.1, with a range of up to 10 metres, and can connect to two devices simultaneously. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Each Enco X4 earbud packs a 65mAh battery, while the charging case has a 576mAh battery. Oppo claims up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 53 hours with the case when using the AAC codec with ANC turned off. With LHDC enabled, battery life is rated at up to 10 hours on the earbuds and 42 hours with the case. The charging case supports both USB Type-C and wireless charging. Oppo claims that a wired connection can fully charge the earbuds in around 55 minutes and the case in about 65 minutes.

Each earbud weighs 5.6g and comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. Meanwhile, the charging case weighs 41.8g, bringing the combined weight to 53g. The earbuds measure 32.11 x 18.19 x 21.03mm, while the case measures 63.40 x 49.50 x 25.55mm.

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Further reading: Oppo Enco X4, Oppo Enco X4 Price in India, Oppo Enco X4 Features, Oppo Enco X4 India Launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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