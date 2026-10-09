Oppo's ColorOS 17 skin based on Android 17 will be released in India next week. The software will be introduced in the country the same day as its global unveiling. Oppo's Find X10 series will become the first Oppo smartphone lineup to ship with ColorOS 17 out of the box in India. Additionally, Oppo India has teased the arrival of the Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini. They are already available in the Chinese market.

ColorOS 17 India Launch Date

In a press release, Oppo has officially announced the release of ColorOS 17 in India on October 13, aligning with its global rollout scheduled for 11 am CEST (2:30pm IST). The latest software is based on Android 17 and was unveiled in September. The Find X10 series, which is set to launch soon in India, will be the first Oppo smartphone lineup to come pre-installed with ColorOS 17 out of the box in the country.

Oppo has teased the arrival of Oppo Enco X4 TWS earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini in India. The brand, however, has not revealed the exact release date for the new earphones and tablet.

Oppo India has shared a promotional poster for the earbuds and tablet on X. The earphones are shown in a white finish with the tagline 'Built for Studios, Tuned for You', and confirm the collaboration with audio brand Dynaudio. The Oppo Pad Mini is teased with stylus support. It is confirmed to be a Matte Display Edition.

Oppo Enco X4 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The earphones have dual drivers, including an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6 mm planar tweeter co-tuned with Dynaudio. The earphones offer adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of standalone battery life and up to 53 hours total with the charging case. They have IP55 dust and water resistance.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 51,000). It features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging are the other key specifications of the tablet.