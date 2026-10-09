Technology News
English Edition

Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased

Oppo Find X10 series will be the first Oppo smartphone lineup to run ColorOS 17 out of the box in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 19:19 IST
Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo launched its latest ColorOS 17 user interface last month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17
  • ColorOS 17 set for its India debut on October 13
  • Oppo has also hinted at the arrival of the Pad Mini in India
Advertisement

Oppo's ColorOS 17 skin based on Android 17 will be released in India next week. The software will be introduced in the country the same day as its global unveiling. Oppo's Find X10 series will become the first Oppo smartphone lineup to ship with ColorOS 17 out of the box in India. Additionally, Oppo India has teased the arrival of the Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini. They are already available in the Chinese market.

ColorOS 17 India Launch Date 

In a press release, Oppo has officially announced the release of ColorOS 17 in India on October 13, aligning with its global rollout scheduled for 11 am CEST (2:30pm IST). The latest software is based on Android 17 and was unveiled in September. The Find X10 series, which is set to launch soon in India, will be the first Oppo smartphone lineup to come pre-installed with ColorOS 17 out of the box in the country.

VoltColoros 17 Discussion
Explore More...

Oppo has teased the arrival of Oppo Enco X4 TWS earbuds and the Oppo Pad Mini in India. The brand, however, has not revealed the exact release date for the new earphones and tablet.

Oppo India has shared a promotional poster for the earbuds and tablet on X. The earphones are shown in a white finish with the tagline 'Built for Studios, Tuned for You', and confirm the collaboration with audio brand Dynaudio. The Oppo Pad Mini is teased with stylus support. It is confirmed to be a Matte Display Edition.

Oppo Enco X4 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The earphones have dual drivers, including an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6 mm planar tweeter co-tuned with Dynaudio. The earphones offer adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of standalone battery life and up to 53 hours total with the charging case. They have IP55 dust and water resistance.  

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 51,000). It features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging are the other key specifications of the tablet. 

OPPO Enco X4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OPPO Enco X4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Pink
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ColorOS 17, Oppo, Oppo Pad Mini, ColorOS 17 India Launch, Oppo Enco X4, Enco X4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000

Related Stories

Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature 27 First Look
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  3. ColorOS 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Enco X4, Pad Mini India Launch Teased
  4. iQOO 16 First Look
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals
  4. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
  6. Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
  8. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Become Available in Thailand From October 16
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More
  10. India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »