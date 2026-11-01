Oppo Enco X4 Review: Premium Sound That Finally Beats the Price Tag

Oppo has quietly built a strong reputation for its Enco wireless earphones in India. It has managed to offer good audio performance and useful features across different price segments. However, the premium TWS category is a different ballgame altogether. This is where established players such as Apple, Sony, Samsung, and Bose have a loyal audience, and convincing buyers to look elsewhere requires more than a long specifications sheet. The Oppo Enco X4 enters this competitive segment in India at Rs. 19,999, bringing a dual-driver setup co-tuned with Dynaudio, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), lossless audio support, and several intelligent features. On paper, there's enough here to suggest that Oppo is taking its premium audio ambitions seriously.

I've used the Enco X4 extensively for over a month, and it's become a regular companion on my walks and during my work, especially for meetings on my office laptop and even phone calls. What surprised me wasn't just the sound quality, but how some of its smaller features made everyday use more convenient. In my opinion, the Enco X4 is easily among the best premium earbuds Oppo has offered in India so far. But at nearly Rs. 20,000, is there enough here to recommend it over more established alternatives?

Oppo Enco X4 Design and Features: Familiar Looks, Practical Upgrades

Size -

(Earbud) - 3.21x1.81×2.1cm

(Charging Case) - 6.34×4.95×2.55cm

Weight -

Earbud - 5.6 grams

Earbuds + Charging Case - 53 grams

The Enco X4 doesn't try to reinvent the design, and it follows a familiar stem-style layout with rounded earpieces and a premium finish - something we have seen in previous Enco earbuds. The company combines matte and glossy textures with metallic accents, giving the earbuds a more refined look than some of its affordable models. The Dynaudio branding is a subtle reminder of the audio partnership behind the product.

The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and regular outdoor use

The charging case is compact, with rounded edges and a smooth finish. It has a USB Type-C charging port and supports wireless charging, which is a welcome addition at this price. The earbuds are available in Glacier White and Aurora Violet colour options in India.

Each earbud weighs approximately 5.6 grams. Oppo has redesigned the ear tips using a compressible silicone-foam material intended to improve the seal without putting excessive pressure on the ear canal. Thanks to the material used, the Enco X4 doesn't feel uncomfortable even after an hour or two of an intensive morning run, which is a good sign that the TWS can be worn for multiple hours without discomfort, a rare feat. It comes in four sizes, which should help users find a suitable fit.

Dynaudio's audio tuning brings five sound profiles, catering to different music genres and listening preferences

The snug fit matters more than it might initially seem, particularly when dealing with noise cancellation. Since I used the Enco X4 regularly during outdoor walks, this was an important part of my testing. The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and occasional exposure to light rain. However, the charging case doesn't have the same protection.

The Enco X4 also offers press-and-swipe controls for managing playback, calls, and volume. Adjusting volume directly from the earbuds is particularly useful, and Oppo offers customisable gestures for various actions. Other features include Spotify Tap, head gestures to answer or reject calls, and remote camera controls on compatible Oppo smartphones.

The Enco X4 features an 11mm woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter, delivering impressive clarity and instrument separation

However, the feature I ended up appreciating the most was Conversation Awareness. Once enabled, the earbuds automatically lower the music and switch to transparency mode when you start speaking, or someone starts talking to you. The previous settings are restored naturally after the conversation ends. During my walks, this meant I could respond to someone without reaching for my phone or removing the earbuds. It's a small convenience, but one that makes a noticeable difference when you're using wireless earphones. More importantly, the feature worked well enough that I genuinely appreciated it.

Oppo Enco X4 App and Specifications: Plenty to Explore

Bluetooth Codec - AAC, SBC, LHDC, LC3

Bluetooth 6.1

IP55 Rated

Like other Oppo audio products, the Enco X4 offers a more integrated experience with compatible Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. Users can access the earbud settings directly through the phone's Bluetooth menu, while those using other Android devices or iPhones can install the HeyMelody app.

Conversation Awareness automatically lowers music volume when you start speaking, making everyday interactions remarkably convenient

The app provides access to ANC settings, sound profiles, gesture customisation, spatial audio, and other features. It's also where users can enable Conversation Awareness, which is switched off by default. One of the most useful additions is Sound Master EQ, a 10-band equaliser that lets users make detailed sound adjustments. Oppo also offers five Dynaudio-tuned presets, Original Sound, High-Resolution, Pure Vocals, Crisp Highs, and Thundering Bass. The ability to switch between these profiles gives users plenty of room to tailor the audio to their preferences.

As for the hardware, the Enco X4 features an 11mm TRF diaphragm woofer and a 6mm planar diaphragm tweeter. Oppo has equipped each driver with an independent digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), allowing them to handle different frequency ranges separately.

The Enco X4 supports LHDC Lossless audio at up to 2.3Mbps on compatible devices, alongside spatial audio with head tracking

Connectivity is solid with Bluetooth 6.1, and the codec support is exhaustive—covering SBC, AAC, LC3, and LHDC. It also carries Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, though achieving the full lossless experience (up to 24-bit/48kHz at 2.3Mbps) requires manually enabling it on a compatible device like the Find X10 Pro Max. I briefly tested the TWS with the Find X10 Pro Max, and it performed well.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking is available across different operating systems. Dual-device connectivity also lets the earbuds stay connected to two devices at once, including smartphones and Windows laptops.

Features such as Conversation Awareness, Spotify Tap, and personalised sound tuning add to the Enco X4's everyday appeal

Oppo has added several AI-powered features, including Live Translation, Google Gemini access, and Clear Audio Recording. Some of these are restricted to select Oppo and OnePlus devices, which is worth keeping in mind if you're buying the Enco X4 to use with another smartphone brand.

The overall feature set is impressive, although not everything will be relevant to every buyer. Personally, I found the audio controls, Conversation Awareness, ANC adjustments, and multi-device support far more useful than some of the additional AI features.

Oppo Enco X4 Performance and Battery Life: Excellent Sound Meets Powerful ANC

Dual-Driver Design

11mm Woofer and 6mm Tweeter

Sound quality is the Enco X4's biggest strength, and Oppo's collaboration with Dynaudio isn't new. But the tuning here feels particularly well suited to listeners who enjoy a clean, detailed sound signature without sacrificing bass. Across different genres, the earbuds deliver a pleasing balance between lows, mids, and highs. The bass has enough punch to make energetic tracks enjoyable, but it doesn't constantly overpower the other frequencies. Vocals come through clearly, while instruments retain a sense of separation that isn't always easy to find on true wireless earbuds.

The redesigned silicone-foam ear tips provide better passive noise isolation, with four sizes available for a secure fit

What stood out during my listening sessions was how well the Enco X4 handled tracks with several instruments playing together. I could distinguish the different instruments rather than hearing them merge into a busy mix. The earbuds also brought out smaller details in familiar songs, making it easier to appreciate individual elements of a recording.

In my tests, the Enco X4 impressed me most when handling complex tracks. Starting with "Limit to Your Love" by James Blake, the earbuds managed the rapid, incredibly deep sub-bass drops brilliantly, cleanly separating that violent bass vibration from the singer's quiet vocals. Moving to A.R. Rahman's "Kun Faya Kun," which is a masterclass in gradual build-up, the earbuds nailed the layering. Even as multiple vocalists and the tabla joined in, the TWS maintained clear instrument separation without turning the chorus into a chaotic wall of sound; the vocal reverb genuinely gave me the distinct sense of being in a large, open space. Finally, with the live MTV 1994 version of the Eagles' "Hotel California," the opening acoustic guitar sounded expansive rather than boxed inside my head. When the congas and bass drum kicked in around the 33-second mark, they delivered a deep, resonant thump that remained perfectly distinct from the fading crowd cheers.

The HeyMelody app offers extensive customisation options, including ANC settings, audio profiles, and dual-device connectivity

The dual-driver arrangement certainly looks promising on paper, but what matters is the result. The Enco X4 sounds crisp without sounding overly analytical, and the lower frequencies have enough energy to keep the presentation engaging. The bass-heavy tracks have the necessary impact, while vocal-focused music benefits from good clarity. I particularly liked how the earbuds handled transitions between quieter passages and more energetic sections without losing their composure. The overall sound is enjoyable across genres, which is ultimately what most buyers in this segment will care about.

The active noise cancellation is just as impressive as the audio. The Enco X4 uses a combination of redesigned ear tips, microphones, a 6nm NPU, and adaptive noise cancellation algorithms to reduce surrounding noise. Oppo claims a significant improvement over the Enco X3s, including better suppression of human voices. My experience with ANC was particularly positive during morning and evening walks. Road traffic, general outdoor noise, and even vehicle horns were reduced dramatically. At times, the noise cancellation was so effective that the usual sounds of a busy road became considerably less noticeable.

Oppo claims up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case, although this drops significantly with ANC enabled

This is easily among the most effective ANC implementations I've experienced on an Enco product. However, there is a catch. At its highest setting, the noise cancellation can feel a little too aggressive. While this might help in extremely noisy environments, I found the isolation excessive at times.

Fortunately, Oppo provides multiple ANC levels alongside an adaptive mode that adjusts noise cancellation and transparency based on the surroundings. This gives users more control over how much external sound they want to block.

Conversation Awareness deserves another mention here because it works particularly well alongside ANC. Instead of manually switching to transparency mode whenever I needed to speak to someone, the earbuds handled the transition automatically. Once the conversation ended, music playback returned to its previous volume. It's the kind of feature that might not influence a purchase decision at first, but becomes hard to give up once you're used to it.

Call quality was another pleasant surprise. I frequently used the Enco X4 with my office laptop for online meetings and phone calls, and the experience was consistently good. Voices sounded clear, and I didn't encounter any issues that made me switch to another pair of earphones.

The Enco X4 makes a strong case for itself with excellent audio quality, powerful ANC, and reliable call performance

Battery life is one area where the specifications need a little context. Oppo claims up to 13 hours of playback from the earbuds and up to 53 hours with the charging case. However, these figures are based on AAC playback at 50 percent volume with ANC switched off. With ANC enabled, the claimed endurance drops to six hours on the earbuds and 26 hours with the case. Using LHDC with ANC brings those figures down further to 5.5 hours and 22 hours, respectively. That's a considerable difference, especially for someone who regularly uses noise cancellation. The headline 53-hour figure, therefore, shouldn't be taken as what users will get with all major features enabled. During my time with the Enco X4, I consistently got about four to five days of battery life with the charging case, using the earphones daily for about three to four hours with ANC on.

The case supports both USB Type-C and wireless charging. Oppo also claims that a 10-minute charge can provide up to 14 hours of total playback when accounting for the charging case, which could be useful when you're running short on power. However, actual battery life will depend on your listening volume, codec, and ANC settings.

Oppo Enco X4 Verdict

After using the Enco X4 for over a month, it is clear these are among the most impressive premium earbuds Oppo has brought to India. They get several things right, particularly sound quality, noise cancellation, and everyday usability. This can appeal to a working professional or an audiophile with its results.

The charging case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging, while a 10-minute charge promises up to 14 hours of total playback

The audio is clean and detailed, with excellent instrument separation, clear vocals, and bass that doesn't overwhelm the rest of the presentation. ANC is another major strength, although its highest setting can feel unnecessarily aggressive. Then, features like Conversation Awareness genuinely improve the daily experience.

What makes the Enco X4 particularly appealing is its versatility. It has been a reliable companion for my daily walks, but it works equally well for office meetings and phone calls. I rarely felt the need to switch to another pair of earbuds depending on what I was doing.

There are some compromises. Buyers using non-Oppo smartphones won't get access to every advanced feature, and battery endurance drops considerably with ANC enabled. At Rs. 19,999, these limitations are worth considering, especially when the competition includes well-established premium audio brands. Still, the Enco X4 makes a strong case. It isn't trying to win buyers with one standout specification. Instead, it gets the fundamentals right and adds features that make a meaningful difference in daily use.

For alternatives, you can consider the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and even Apple AirPods 5 (Review) with Charging Case.