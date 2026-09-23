Oppo has launched the Enco X4 wireless earbuds in China alongside the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 E and Find X10 Pro Max. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic woofers and 6mm tweeters, support Hi-Res Audio Wireless and lossless audio, and offer active noise cancellation. They also support Bluetooth 6.1 with dual-device connectivity and carry an IP55 rating. The Enco X4 are available in three colour options and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 53 hours.

Oppo Enco X4 Price and Availability

The Oppo Enco X4 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 17,100) in China and is available in Pink Gold, Soft White, and Titanium Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are available for pre-order, with shipping beginning September 24.

Oppo Enco X4 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco X4 feature an 11mm dynamic woofer and 6mm tweeter, along with a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40kHz. They support AAC, SBC, LHDC and LC3 codecs, as well as 48kHz/24-bit lossless audio and spatial audio. The earbuds support active noise cancellation with different modes, including deep, medium and light noise cancellation, transparency mode and adaptive mode. Oppo claims the noise cancellation system can suppress up to 99.8 percent of everyday noise.

For calls, the Oppo Enco X4 use four microphones, including three silicon microphones and one VPU microphone. The earbuds support four-microphone AI call noise reduction and spatial audio. The latest TWS earphones support Bluetooth 6.1 and a transmission range of up to 10 metres. They also support dual-device connectivity, allowing them to connect to two devices. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Oppo's Enco X4 have a 65mAh battery in each earbud and a 576mAh charging case. Oppo claims up to 13 hours of playback on the earbuds and up to 53 hours with the charging case with AAC and noise cancellation turned off. With LHDC, the claimed playback time is up to 10 hours for the earbuds and up to 42 hours with the case.

The charging case supports both USB Type-C and wireless charging. A wired connection takes around 55 minutes to fully charge the earbuds and about 65 minutes to charge the case, while wireless charging takes approximately 2.5 hours, according to the company.

The Oppo Enco X4 earbuds weigh 5.6g each, and the 41.8g charging case brings the total weight to 53g. Each earbud measures 32.11x18.19x21.03mm, while the overall dimensions are 63.40x49.50x25.55mm. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.