Poco Pods TWS earphones are all set to be launched in India on July 29. The company, which claims these to be its first pair of TWS earphones, announced the launch date in an official confirmation today. The new wearables from the company will come under Rs. 1,500. Poco has also confirmed the price, design, specifications, and availability of the audio wearables via Flipkart. They are teased to offer up to 30 hours of total playback time. The earphones offer connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair.

Poco has revealed the price of the upcoming wireless earphones via a Twitter post. The devices have also got a landing page on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, confirming the features and specifications. The Poco Pods TWS earphones are set to launch at Rs. 1,199 via Flipkart on July 29 at 12pm IST. The audio wearables will sport a dual colour tone in Black and Yellow.

According to the details shared on Flipkart, Poco Pods TWS earphones will feature 12mm audio drivers. For connectivity options, Poco provides Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair support. The device is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback time when fully charged, whereas 10 minutes of charging is said to provide 90 minutes of playtime.

Each earphone get a 34mAh battery, while the charging case is backed with a 440mAH battery with fast charging support. It can be charged via a USB type-C charging port. The Poco Pods TWS earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistant and come with environmental noise cancellation feature. The earphones support multi-function touch control feature that will enable users to change music tracks, play/pause songs, adjust volumes and answer calls directly using the device.

Last month, Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earphones were launched in India. They were launched with a 12mm dynamic driver and are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. They also support Google Fast Pair feature as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

