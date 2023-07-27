Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch

Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch

Poco Pods TWS earphones are teased to sport dual colour tones.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 July 2023 17:11 IST
Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch

Poco Pods TWS earphones will support Google Fast Pair connectivity

Highlights
  • The launch price was announced via a Twitter post
  • The landing page of Poco Pods TWS Earphones is active on Flipkart
  • The earphones offer connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.3

Poco Pods TWS earphones are all set to be launched in India on July 29. The company, which claims these to be its first pair of TWS earphones, announced the launch date in an official confirmation today. The new wearables from the company will come under Rs. 1,500. Poco has also confirmed the price, design, specifications, and availability of the audio wearables via Flipkart. They are teased to offer up to 30 hours of total playback time. The earphones offer connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair.

Poco has revealed the price of the upcoming wireless earphones via a Twitter post. The devices have also got a landing page on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, confirming the features and specifications. The Poco Pods TWS earphones are set to launch at Rs. 1,199 via Flipkart on July 29 at 12pm IST. The audio wearables will sport a dual colour tone in Black and Yellow.

According to the details shared on Flipkart, Poco Pods TWS earphones will feature 12mm audio drivers. For connectivity options, Poco provides Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair support. The device is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback time when fully charged, whereas 10 minutes of charging is said to provide 90 minutes of playtime.

Each earphone get a 34mAh battery, while the charging case is backed with a 440mAH battery with fast charging support. It can be charged via a USB type-C charging port. The Poco Pods TWS earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistant and come with environmental noise cancellation feature. The earphones support multi-function touch control feature that will enable users to change music tracks, play/pause songs, adjust volumes and answer calls directly using the device.

Last month, Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earphones were launched in India. They were launched with a 12mm dynamic driver and are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. They also support Google Fast Pair feature as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco Pods TWS earphones, Poco Pods TWS earphones features, Poco
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
ISRO Successfully Tests Propulsion Systems on India's First Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan
Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V29 5G Design Leaks, May Debut With This Chipset
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
  8. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Launch Imminent as Company Officially Teases Foldable Phone
  2. PlayStation Plus August 2023 Free Games: PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and More
  3. Poco Pods TWS Earphones Price in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 29 Launch
  4. ISRO Successfully Tests Propulsion Systems on India's First Human Spaceflight Mission Gaganyaan
  5. Ptron Zenbuds Ultima Wireless Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Playtime, Touch Controls Launched: See Price
  6. Meta’s Reality Labs Continues to See Losses Despite Company Boasting 11 Percent YoY Spike in Revenue
  7. EU Antitrust Body to Investigate Microsoft Over Teams' Inclusion in Office Bundle
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Set For August; Will Come With Leica-Tuned Cameras
  9. After Barbie, Mattel Is Launching Its Own Cinematic Universe With 14 Movies: Report
  10. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Date Tipped; Expected to be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.