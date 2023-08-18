Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro are all set to go official in India on August 23. New audio devices will be launched in the country alongside the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are teased to come in two different colourways and have an in-ear design with a stem. The regular Realme Buds Air 5 are teased to pack 12.4mm drivers, while the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro are confirmed to feature 11mm drivers. They offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce external noise by up to 50dB. The Realme Buds Air 5 are expected to succeed the Realme Buds Air 3 earphones.

In a media invite issued on Friday, Realme confirmed the arrival of Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro in India on August 23. The launch event will begin at 12:00pm IST. The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G smartphones will also make their debut at the same event. Realme has also created dedicated microsites on its India website to tease the arrival of the new TWS headsets.

The teaser pages suggest an in-ear design with a stem for the Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro. The former is shown in blue and white colour options, while the latter is listed in black and white shades. The earbuds will be housed in an oval-shaped charging case. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro are confirmed to feature 11mm coaxial dual drivers including a 6mm tweeter. The regular Realme Buds Air 5 are teased to feature a 12.4mm driver.

Both the models are teased to offer an ANC feature that is said to reduce external noise by up to 50dB. The Realme Buds Air 5 are listed to offer Dolby Atmos audio technology, while the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro are confirmed to offer Hi-Res audio. The Realme Buds Air 5 are claimed to deliver up to seven hours of music playback time with ten minutes of charging.

The Realme Buds Air 5 are expected to come as a successor to last year's Realme Buds Air 3 (Review). They were unveiled in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 3,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.