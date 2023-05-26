Technology News
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Tipped for June 8, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds May Follow

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is said to come in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green shades

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ were launched in China this month
  • They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 11 Pro+ has 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is confirmed to debut in India in June. Realme is yet to confirm the exact launch date, but ahead of it, an Indian tipster claims that the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will go official in the second week of June alongside the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds. RAM and storage details of the Indian variants have also been tipped. The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ were unveiled in China in May alongside the Realme 11. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the India launch date along with RAM and storage details of the Realme 11 Pro 5G series on Twitter. According to the tipster, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 8. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds are also said to debut alongside.

The Realme 11 Pro is tipped to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The Realme 11 Pro+, in contrast, is said to be offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Both smartphones could arrive in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green shades.

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ were launched in China earlier this month with an initial price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) respectively.

The Chinese variants of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved displays with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. They are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme 11 Pro sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 11 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 11 Pro supports 67W fast charging with the bundled charger, while the Realme 11 Pro+ has 100W charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
