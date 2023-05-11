Technology News
  Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds will go on sale in China starting May 31.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 May 2023 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds have launched at a price of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700)

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds feature low latency mode for gaming
  • The charging case comes with Bluetooth v5.3 support
  • The earbuds also feature advanced noise reduction technology

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro true wireless earbuds have been launched in China alongside the Realme 11 series. The new TWS earbuds from the Chinese brand come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life, without using active. noise cancellation. The earphones are slated to go on sale starting on May 31 via the official Realme China website. The wearable device from Realme supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and is available in two colour shades.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro price, availability

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds have been launched in China at a price of CNY 399 (nearly Rs. 4,722). They are currently listed on Realme's online store for pre-order only in China. The TWS earbuds are available in two colour options — The City of Sunrise (pale white) and Starry Night Dark (black).

The earbuds will go on sale starting May 31. However, they will be available for pre-order in China. from May 23.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro specifications, features

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds come with a combination of two drivers comprising an 11mm woofer, and 6mm micro-plane tweeters. They are said to offer a frequency response range of 20-40KHz for acoustic sound. The newly launched earphones support Bluetooth v5.3 as well as audio codecs like AAC, SBC, and LDAC.

The earbuds support noise reduction up to 50dB. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro come equipped with six-microphone AI deep call noise reduction, advanced ENC with Beamforming noise reduction technology, and a DNN algorithm for clear sound.

The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, whereas they can work for up to 11 hours on a single charge without the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro takes around 120 minutes to get fully charged. Other features include a 40ms low latency mode for gaming, and an IPX5 waterproof rating. The charging case supports USB Type-C port. 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Realme, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Realme, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details
