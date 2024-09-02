Technology News
Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 6 Lite carry a dual mic system with AI-backed noise reduction support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 6 Lite comes in Black, Blue and White colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 6 Lite, with the case, weighs 47g
  • They sport a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips
  • The Redmi Buds 6 Lite charging case has a USB Type-C port
Redmi Buds 6 Lite have been unveiled in select global markets. They come with an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicone ear tips. Claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 38 hours, the earphones carry 45mAh batteries, while the charging case has a 480mAh cell. They support up to 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and AAC audio codec. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones join the Redmi Buds 6 Active, which were introduced in some markets in August. 

Redmi Buds 6 Lite Price

Redmi Buds 6 Lite price is set at GBP 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700). In the UK, the TWS earphones are available in Black and White colourways. They are reportedly available in other select European markets, where they are also offered in a third Blue shade.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite Specifications, Features

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite are equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and a dual mic system backed by noise reduction technology with AI support. The earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems and silicone ear tips. The front of the magnetic charging case of the earphones has a slit LED pulse indicator. 

Redmi's new TWS earphones are said to support up to 40dB ANC. They are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds application and come with four pre-installed EQ modes, namely 'standard,' 'enhance treble,' 'enhance bass,' and 'enhance voice.'  Users can employ the app to personalise an equaliser setting or manage ANC levels. The Redmi Buds 6 Lite offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside support for AAC audio codec.

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge with the case, while the earphones alone are said to offer seven hours. Each individual earbud carries a 45mAh battery, while the charging case has a 480mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. Each earbud weighs 4.2g and the case, together with the earphones weighs 47g.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 6 Lite, Redmi Buds 6 Lite price, Redmi Buds 6 Lite launch, Redmi Buds 6 Lite specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
