Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report

HyperOS 2.0, which is the Chinese smartphone maker’s next-generation OS based on the Android platform, could be introduced in October.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 18:03 IST
Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report

Xiaomi debuted its HyperOS operating system in India with the launch of Poco X6 Pro in January

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is reported to bring a revamped Game Turbo mode with HyperOS 2.0
  • It may include personalisation options and AI-driven adjustments
  • The update is speculated to be introduced in October
Advertisement

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 is expected to be introduced in October. Ahead of its official reveal, a report suggests it might bring an overhaul to the existing Game Turbo mode – a highly utilised feature that promises to enhance performance and minimise distractions when it comes to smartphone gaming. This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that this update could also include a feature which solves a crucial privacy issue faced by frequent travellers.

HyperOS 2.0 Update Features

According to a report by the media outlet XiaomiTime, the HyperOS 2.0 update may include a revamped Game Turbo mode. While the report did not specify which new features could be introduced, it is said to have been “redesigned”.

As per the speculation, Game Turbo may include personalisation options, such as setting different settings for visual and audio fidelity. It could also include optimisation tools for enhancing gaming performance. AI could also be integrated, with the report speculating about dynamic adjustments based on the conditions.

HyperOS 2.0, which is the Chinese smartphone maker's next-generation OS based on the Android platform, could be introduced in October.

Other HyperOS 2.0 Features

According to a previous report, the HyperOS 2.0 update may support the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches. Xiaomi handsets, utilising WLAN signals, will potentially be able to search and identify cameras that may be hidden in the vicinity.

While not official, this feature could prove to be a boon for ardent travellers facing privacy concerns in unknown environments. It is speculated to alert them of potential threats of surveillance unbeknownst to them.

HyperOS 1.5 Update

Last month, Xiaomi was reported to have commenced the rollout of the HyperOS 1.5 update. It was said to bring a new personalisation feature for the lock screen, enabling users to “Long press lock screen to edit style”. The update is also reported to include enhancements related to the system fluidity for better responsiveness of apps.

The first batch of smartphones to receive the update included the China-specific Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70 series and other devices.

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi HyperOS launch, Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, HyperOS update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lego Harry Potter Collection Remaster Is Coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X in October

Related Stories

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Huawei's Triple-Folding Smartphone May Launch on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Said to Offer S Pen Support
  7. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
  8. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; Key Features Surface Online
  10. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Developing Feature to Automatically Open Apps After Installation
  4. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  9. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
  10. Boeing's Starliner Will Return Uncrewed After ISS Mission; Landing Set for September 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »