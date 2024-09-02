Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 is expected to be introduced in October. Ahead of its official reveal, a report suggests it might bring an overhaul to the existing Game Turbo mode – a highly utilised feature that promises to enhance performance and minimise distractions when it comes to smartphone gaming. This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that this update could also include a feature which solves a crucial privacy issue faced by frequent travellers.

According to a report by the media outlet XiaomiTime, the HyperOS 2.0 update may include a revamped Game Turbo mode. While the report did not specify which new features could be introduced, it is said to have been “redesigned”.

As per the speculation, Game Turbo may include personalisation options, such as setting different settings for visual and audio fidelity. It could also include optimisation tools for enhancing gaming performance. AI could also be integrated, with the report speculating about dynamic adjustments based on the conditions.

HyperOS 2.0, which is the Chinese smartphone maker's next-generation OS based on the Android platform, could be introduced in October.

Other HyperOS 2.0 Features

According to a previous report, the HyperOS 2.0 update may support the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches. Xiaomi handsets, utilising WLAN signals, will potentially be able to search and identify cameras that may be hidden in the vicinity.

While not official, this feature could prove to be a boon for ardent travellers facing privacy concerns in unknown environments. It is speculated to alert them of potential threats of surveillance unbeknownst to them.

Last month, Xiaomi was reported to have commenced the rollout of the HyperOS 1.5 update. It was said to bring a new personalisation feature for the lock screen, enabling users to “Long press lock screen to edit style”. The update is also reported to include enhancements related to the system fluidity for better responsiveness of apps.

The first batch of smartphones to receive the update included the China-specific Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70 series and other devices.