Noise Air Buds Pro 6 have been introduced in India. The TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm drivers and support dual device connectivity. They are claimed to offer up to 49dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to seven hours of playback time on a single charge. The Air Buds Pro 6 support spatial audio, Google Fast Pair, in-ear detection, and low latency of up to 50ms. They join the Noise Air Buds 6, which were unveiled in the country in January.

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 Price in India, Availability

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499. They will be available for purchase starting April 9 via Amazon and the Noise India website. Customers who get a pre-order pass worth Rs. 499 before the sale day, can get a coupon worth Rs. 999. They will be able to get the TWS headsets for an effective price of Rs. 2,500.

Aside from a discount coupon, pre-order pass holders can enjoy additional perks worth Rs. 1,000, including Rs. 700 off on the Diva 2 smartwatch.

The latest TWS earphones are offered in Nimbus Grey, Petal Pink, and Slate Black colourways.

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 Features, Specifications

The Noise Air Buds Pro 6 carry 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers including N52 Neodymium magnet and copper coils. They support up to 49dB hybrid ANC and quad mic system-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. The case comes with a metallised paint finish, and the earphones offer an IPX5 water-resistant rating.

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity as well as a high-resolution, lossless LHDC audio codec. They also support Google Fast Pair, in-ear detection feature and spatial audio experience. The earphones are claimed to provide up to 50ms low latency as well.

The Noise Air Buds Pro 6 are claimed to last for up to seven hours on a single charge, and up to 43 hours with the case, resulting in a total claimed battery life of up to 50 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide playback of up to 150 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.