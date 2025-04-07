WhatsApp is said to be testing new features for its Android app to improve the overall audio and video calling experience. According to claims by a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature which lets users mute their microphone before accepting a voice call. Meanwhile, it is testing emoji reactions for video calls and the ability to turn off the camera before a video call is accepted.

New Audio and Video Features on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing three new audio and video features for release on a future version of the app. It was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android app version 2.25.10.16. One of the features is said to aid in voice calls, enabling users to turn off their microphone and mute the call before accepting it.

New WhatsApp Features in Development

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new option which offers the choice of turning off the device's camera before picking up a video call. Based on the screenshots shared by the feature tracker, a Turn off your video option may appear when the receiver gets a video call. This means the call will be received in a voice-only mode. A similar feature was previously reported to be in development last month when it was discovered in an APK teardown. The latest WhatsApp for Android beta provides another indication of its impending introduction.

If the camera is already off, the app may also display another 'Accept without video' prompt as a confirmation.

WABetaInfo claims that another video-related feature that could be making its way to WhatsApp for Android soon is emoji reactions. It is said to allow users engaged in a video call to react with emojis in real-time. They may be able to react with a thumbs-up, a laughing emoji, or a heart to express their emotions. This feature is speculated to prove useful if a user wants to react to a message but does not want to disrupt the flow of the conversation, especially when a large number of people are engaged in the video call.

WABetaInfo claims that these new features are still in development but may be available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme.