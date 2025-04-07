Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing New Mute and Camera Off Buttons for Audio, Video Calls

One of the in-development features may allow users to mute the call before accepting it.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 10:26 IST
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing New Mute and Camera Off Buttons for Audio, Video Calls

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

WhatsApp's video call feature is expected to make sure that video call is received in voice-only mode

Highlights
  • The features are reported in Whatsapp beta for Android version 2.25.10.16
  • A “Turn off your video” option is said to appear before video calls
  • Emoji reactions like thumbs-up or heart may be added to video calls
WhatsApp is said to be testing new features for its Android app to improve the overall audio and video calling experience. According to claims by a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature which lets users mute their microphone before accepting a voice call. Meanwhile, it is testing emoji reactions for video calls and the ability to turn off the camera before a video call is accepted.

New Audio and Video Features on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing three new audio and video features for release on a future version of the app. It was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android app version 2.25.10.16. One of the features is said to aid in voice calls, enabling users to turn off their microphone and mute the call before accepting it.

whatsapp video audio features wabetainfo WhatsApp

New WhatsApp Features in Development
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new option which offers the choice of turning off the device's camera before picking up a video call. Based on the screenshots shared by the feature tracker, a Turn off your video option may appear when the receiver gets a video call. This means the call will be received in a voice-only mode. A similar feature was previously reported to be in development last month when it was discovered in an APK teardown. The latest WhatsApp for Android beta provides another indication of its impending introduction.

If the camera is already off, the app may also display another 'Accept without video' prompt as a confirmation.

WABetaInfo claims that another video-related feature that could be making its way to WhatsApp for Android soon is emoji reactions. It is said to allow users engaged in a video call to react with emojis in real-time. They may be able to react with a thumbs-up, a laughing emoji, or a heart to express their emotions. This feature is speculated to prove useful if a user wants to react to a message but does not want to disrupt the flow of the conversation, especially when a large number of people are engaged in the video call.

WABetaInfo claims that these new features are still in development but may be available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta programme.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Video Call

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Video Call
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Reportedly Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing New Mute and Camera Off Buttons for Audio, Video Calls
