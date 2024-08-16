Technology News
Redmi Buds 6 Active With 14.2mm Dynamic Drivers, Half In-Ear Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 6 Active is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 August 2024 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 6 Active comes in black, blue, pink and white colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 6 Active are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app
  • The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance
  • The Redmi Buds 6 Active charging case has a transparent cover
Redmi Buds 6 Active was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headset features a charging case with a transparent cover and a USB Type-C port for charging. It has a half in-ear design and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The wireless headset is equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers and supports dual-mic noise reduction technology. Together with the charging case, the TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours.

Redmi Buds 6 Active Price

Redmi Buds 6 Active price is set at MYR 69 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and are available for purchase through the Xiaomi Malaysia website. The earphones are also listed on the Xiaomi Global website and are listed on Ali Express at $14.90 (roughly Rs. 1,300). They are offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Pink and White.

Redmi Buds 6 Active Specifications, Features

The Redmi Buds 6 Active sports a half-in-ear design and is equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers. The headset offers with dual-mic noise reduction that is claimed of offer improved call quality. It has five preset equalisation modes — standard, enhanced treble, enhanced bass, enhanced voice and boost volume.

The recently launched TWS headset is compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds application. It supports quick pairing and immersive spatial audio. You get support for Bluetooth 5.4 devices, along with a 90ms low latency mode. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Redmi Buds 6 Active is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, while the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to six hours. The earphones have 37mAh batteries each, whereas the charging case has a 475mAh battery and is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Users can touch and hold the earbuds to access the paired handset on a paired smartphone. Each earphone measures 32 x 17.8 x 18.5mm in size and weighs 4g. Meanwhile, the charging case measures 49 x 48.6 x 23mm and together with the earphones weighs 36g.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 6 Active, Redmi Buds 6 Active launch, Redmi Buds 6 Active price, Redmi Buds 6 Active specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
