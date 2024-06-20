Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless truly wireless (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. They come with an ergonomic design and offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), multi-device pairing, and Sennheiser's proprietary sound features. The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless get 7mm dynamic drivers and offer a dedicated transparency mode for noise reduction. They use Bluetooth LE Audio and are claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app and support both wired and wireless charging.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless price in India

The Sennheiser Accentum TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 12,990 in India and are available in Black and White shades. They are currently up for purchase in the country via Amazon, Sennheiser's official website and Flipkart. The new earphones come with a two-year warranty.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless specifications, features

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless have an ergonomic design and the ear tip sets are offered in XS, S, M, and L size options. They feature a 7mm TrueResponse dynamic driver with a frequency response range of 5Hz to 21kHz and a speaker sensitivity of 107dB. The earphones offer a Hybrid Adaptive ANC.

The TWS earphones are IP54-rated for splash resistance. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE Audio and auracast support. The earphones support SBC, AAC, aptX, and LC3 Bluetooth codes. The earbuds include transparency mode and a built-in equaliser to suit the listening style of wearers. They are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app on both Android and iOS smartphones to deliver a tailored audio experience.

Sennheiser has packed each earbud with a 55mAh battery and the charging case with a 400-420mAh cell that support both USB Type-C port wired and Qi wireless charging. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of talk time on a single charge with noise cancellation off. They are said to offer up to five hours of playback time with ANC turned on and up to 28 hours of battery life while combined with the charging case.