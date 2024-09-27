Technology News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

Customers can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on select products while making purchases using an SBI debit and credit cards.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 14:10 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

Sony LinkBuds S (pictured) currently cost Rs. 12,988, instead of the listed Rs. 24,990 price

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is open to all customers, which means that the e-commerce platform is now allowing everyone to access big discounts on a range of products, including consumer electronics. One of the most sought-after categories during Amazon's sale events is truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, making expensive models more accessible due to discounts. The ongoing sale brings discounts on wireless earphones from brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Edifier, Beats, and Marshall — some of these models offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes or multipoint connectivity.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Discounts and Card Offers on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

If you've been waiting for the price of a TWS headset to drop before making a purchase, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is one of the best times to do so, as the prices of several models are currently discounted. However, these discounts can also be clubbed with an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards.   

If you don't have an SBI debit or credit card, make sure to check other available bank card offers on the product you're looking to purchase. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback offer during the sale. Meanwhile, some products are also listed with an additional discount coupon that must be ticked/ selected before purchasing the product.   

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Sennheiser Accentum Rs. 19,900 Rs. 11,989 Buy Now
2 Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) Rs. 24,990 Rs. 12,988 Buy Now
3 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 25,900 Rs. 19,498 Buy Now
4 Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 Rs. 15,990 Rs. 8,990 Buy Now
5 Beats Studio Buds Rs. 14,990 Rs. 13,158 Buy Now
6 Sennheiser CX 400BT Rs. 16,990 Rs. 11,669 Buy Now
7 Sony Inzone Buds (WF-G700N) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,988 Buy Now
8 Marshall Motif II ANC Rs. 20,000 Rs. 17,998 Buy Now

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
