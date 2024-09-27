Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is open to all customers, which means that the e-commerce platform is now allowing everyone to access big discounts on a range of products, including consumer electronics. One of the most sought-after categories during Amazon's sale events is truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, making expensive models more accessible due to discounts. The ongoing sale brings discounts on wireless earphones from brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Edifier, Beats, and Marshall — some of these models offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes or multipoint connectivity.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Discounts and Card Offers on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

If you've been waiting for the price of a TWS headset to drop before making a purchase, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is one of the best times to do so, as the prices of several models are currently discounted. However, these discounts can also be clubbed with an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards.

If you don't have an SBI debit or credit card, make sure to check other available bank card offers on the product you're looking to purchase. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail of a 5 percent instant cashback offer during the sale. Meanwhile, some products are also listed with an additional discount coupon that must be ticked/ selected before purchasing the product.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

