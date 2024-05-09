Technology News
Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are compatible with the company's Smart Control application.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024
Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Accentum TWS are available in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Accentum TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • They are equipped with 7mm TrueResponse transducers
  • The Accentum TWS earphones also support Qi wireless charging
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones were unveiled in the US and European markets on Tuesday, May 7. The newly launched earphones support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and come with an ergonomic design that is claimed to provide all-day comfort. They are also equipped with Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and are compatible with the company's Smart Control app where users can customise their listening experience with an equaliser and presets. These earphones join the Accentum lineup of the company, which includes the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless and Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless headphones. 

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless price, availability

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) and EUR 199.90 (roughly Rs. 17,900) in the US and European markets, respectively. The earphones are currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale from May 21. They are offered in black and white colour options. 

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless specifications, features

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are equipped with 7mm dynamic TrueResponse transducers which are said to offer users a balanced sound experience. The earphones were designed in collaboration with Sonova, a hearing aid manufacturer, to ensure "the ideal balance of stability, comfort, and sophistication," the company says. 

The earphones also come with ANC and transparency modes which can be controlled via tap gestures on the earbuds. The Accentum True Wireless earphones are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app that is available for iOS and Android devices. The app can be used to control noise cancellation modes and customise sound using equaliser. It also comes with a Sound Check feature which is a guided preset creator.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours along with the charging case. A 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 1 hour of playback time. The charging case features a USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
