Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones were unveiled in the US and European markets on Tuesday, May 7. The newly launched earphones support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and come with an ergonomic design that is claimed to provide all-day comfort. They are also equipped with Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and are compatible with the company's Smart Control app where users can customise their listening experience with an equaliser and presets. These earphones join the Accentum lineup of the company, which includes the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless and Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless headphones.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless price, availability

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) and EUR 199.90 (roughly Rs. 17,900) in the US and European markets, respectively. The earphones are currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale from May 21. They are offered in black and white colour options.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless specifications, features

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are equipped with 7mm dynamic TrueResponse transducers which are said to offer users a balanced sound experience. The earphones were designed in collaboration with Sonova, a hearing aid manufacturer, to ensure "the ideal balance of stability, comfort, and sophistication," the company says.

The earphones also come with ANC and transparency modes which can be controlled via tap gestures on the earbuds. The Accentum True Wireless earphones are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app that is available for iOS and Android devices. The app can be used to control noise cancellation modes and customise sound using equaliser. It also comes with a Sound Check feature which is a guided preset creator.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours along with the charging case. A 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 1 hour of playback time. The charging case features a USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.