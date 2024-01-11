Technology News
  Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications

Sennheiser Momentum Sport will be offered in Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite and Polar Black colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 14:56 IST
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones (pictured) are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • Momentum True Wireless 4 will be available for pre-orders in February
  • The Sennheiser Momentum Sport will be available in April
  • The Sennheiser Accentum Plus sale will start from February 20
Sennheiser unveiled three new audio products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, USA on January 9. The new launches include the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, and Accentum Plus. The company has revealed the design and key features of each of the devices and announced the price and availability timeline of the same. The Momentum True Wireless 4 were introduced as the company's "most capable earbuds yet," whereas the Momentum Sport earphones are claimed to be "optimised for fitness." The Accentum Plus, on the other hand, come with significant upgrades over the older Sennheiser Accentum.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus price, availability

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are confirmed to be available in black copper, graphite, and metallic silver colour options and will be priced at $299.95 (roughly Rs. 24,900). These true wireless earphones will be available for pre-order starting February 15.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport, offered in Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite, and Polar Black colourways, are priced at $329.95 (roughly Rs. 27,400). These earphones will be available for purchase from April 9. Meanwhile, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, offered in black and white shades, will be available for purchase starting February 20. They are priced at $229.95 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 specifications, features

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are equipped with Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and AptX Lossless technology that is said to offer a lossless, ultra-low latency audio experience. They also have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for clearer calls and support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity alongside Auracast, which enables multi-pairing. Each of the earbud is claimed to offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life and a total of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The case supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport specifications, features

These Sennheiser earphones come with integrated photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and body temperature sensors that are said to seamlessly connect with sports and fitness trackers and accompanying apps. Devices and services such as the Apple Watch, Apple Health, Garmin Watch, Garmin Connect, Strava, and Peloton are compatible with the earphones. 

Sennheiser' Momentum Sport earphones feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design that is meant to allow users to be aware of their natural environment while engaging in exercise and other sporting activities. The in-built ANC, paired with transparency and anti-wind modes is said to help users mitigate footstep noise, breathing, and other distractions. 

The earphones carry an IP55 rating, while the charging case has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company claims that the Momentum Sport offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. This case also supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus specifications, features

Lastly, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus over-ear headphones come with aptX Adaptive technology and are said to offer a playback time of up to 50 hours on a single charge. They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and feature touch-enabled ear cups, which offer intuitive feature control. Alongside an ANC feature, the headphones are also equipped with wind-reduction and side-tone adjustment technology.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Profits Take Over Crypto Charts as 11 BTC ETFs Bag Historic Approval in US
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications
Latest Gadgets
