Sony ULT Wear headphones feature 40mm drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1 are wireless portable speakers with IP67 rated build

  • Sony launched three speakers and a wireless headphones in India
  • The Sony ULT Tower 10 is a party speaker with a ULT button
  • Sony ULT Field 1 offers up to 12 hours of battery life
Sony has unveiled its ULT Power Sound series in India. The new lineup includes Bluetooth-enabled speakers — Sony ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1 and a wireless headphone — Sony ULT Wear. All new models feature an ULT button that lets users select different sound modes. The Sony ULT Wear have 40mm drivers with a sensitivity rating of 110dB. The Sony ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1 are wireless portable speakers with an IP67 rated build.

Sony ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1, ULT Wear price in India, availability

Sony ULT Tower 10 and ULT Field 7 are priced at Rs. 89,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. They are offered in a single black colour. The Sony ULT Field 1 is priced at Rs. 10,990 and is available in Black, Forest Gray, Orange, and White colourways. Lastly, the Sony ULT Wear headphones are priced at Rs. 16,990 and come in Black, Forest Gray, and White shades. All models will go on sale starting today.

Sony ULT Wear specifications

The newly launched Sony ULT Wear headphones are powered by 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 5Hz–20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 110dB. The over-the-ear wireless headphones run on Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and include a ULT button. They come with dual noise sensor technology for noise cancellation and have a foldable design with soft ear cushions.

The Sony ULT Wear headphones include a sensor that pauses music when the wearer takes them off and starts again when they put them back on. The headphones offer Bluetooth 5.2 and supports multi-device connectivity. They support SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Sony's ULT Wear headphones are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback time with noise cancelling on and up to 50 hours of playtime with noise cancelling turned off. A three-minute charge is said to provide up to 90 minutes of playtime. They weigh 225 grams.

Sony ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1 specifications

The Sony ULT Tower 10 is a party speaker with a ULT button and a wireless mic for karaoke sessions. The box-style speaker has Echo and Key controls on the top panel. It has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and supports SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs. It has a frequency range of 20kHz to 20,000Hz. It can be linked to up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through the Party Connect feature.

The Sony ULT Field 7 is a wireless portable speaker with an IP67 water and dust-resistant build. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support, a frequency range of 20kHz to 20,000Hz, and is said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It can also be used as an amplifier for a guitar. The speaker can be customised through Party Connect.

Finally, Sony's ULT Field 1 wireless portable speaker is said to offer up to 12 hours of battery life and comes with an IP67-rated build. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and supports AAC and SBC codecs.

Users can control the music and fighting of the Sony ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1 speakers through the Music Center app. All three models feature an ULT button for choosing between different types of bass.

