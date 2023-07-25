Technology News
  Sony WF 1000XM5 TWS Earbuds With Dynamic Driver X, QN2e Active Noise Cancellation Chip, Launched: Details

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds With Dynamic Driver X, QN2e Active Noise Cancellation Chip, Launched: Details

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones are available in Black and Silver colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2023 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones price is set at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,500)

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 feature two chips for better noise cancellation
  • The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Sony WF-1000XM5 offer four eartip sizes

Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched by the company on Monday. The wireless headset is equipped with the company's latest Integrated Processor V2 which is paired with the noise-cancelling QN2e processor. They feature support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones feature the new Dynamic Driver X and offer support for deep neural network (DNN) processing for improved call quality. The eartips come in four sizes and are made of a polyurethane foam material, according to the company. They are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage and support wired and wireless charging.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price, availability

Sony WF-1000XM5 price is set at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,447). They are currently listed on the Sony US online store in Black and Silver colour options. They can be pre-ordered and will go on sale in August. There's currently no word from the company on when these earphones will be launched in India.

These wireless earphones will compete with Apple's current-generation AirPods Pro 2 and other premium options in the same price segment.

Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, features

The newly announced Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones have been launched as a successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 which were launched globally in 2021. The latest TWS earbuds come with several upgrades over their predecessor including improved sound, noise cancellation, and better call quality. The wireless headset is equipped with Sony's Integrated Processor V2 chip and the QN2e processors for improved ANC performance.

Additionally, Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are equipped with the company's Dynamic Driver X, and offer 24-bit audio processing, DSEE Extreme upscaling technology. In addition to the SBC and AAC audio codecs, it also supports Sony's LDAC codec for Hi-Res wireless audio streaming.

According to Sony, deep neural network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors on the new WF-1000XM5 earphones will offer improved call quality, even in environments with loud ambient sounds.

The earphones also support features Speak to Chat, adaptive sound control, multipoint connect, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and Google and Alexa voice assistant support.

Sony claims that the WF-100XM5 earphones offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage, which drops to 8 hours with ANC enabled. They can be charged with a USB Type-C cable or wirelessly.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The charging case measures 64.6 x 40.0 x 26.5 mm and weighs 39g whereas each earphone weighs 5.9g. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM5 price, Sony WF-1000XM5 features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
