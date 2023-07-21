Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 11:12 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 features a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor
  • The handset runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box
  • Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired fast charging

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 and the phone is going on sale in the country for the first time on Friday. It is the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in July last year. It is powered by a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support. The new handset from Nothing features an upgraded design to the Glyph Interface on the rear panel. It is available in three storage options and two colourways.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability, offers

The base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Nothing Phone 2 is listed at Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Offered in Dark Gray and White colour options, the handset is now available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores across the country.

Axis Bank, Citi Bank and HDFC Bank card holders can avail of Rs. 3,000 flat discount on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. If customers choose to buy the Nothing Ear Stick along with the phone, they can get the audio accessory at a discounted price of Rs. 4,250.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, the Nothing Phone 2 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a sampling rate of 240Hz, SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certifications. The phone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Phone 2 runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Phone 2 includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS. The front camera is equipped with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor.

Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset also supports WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, the phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone body weighs 201.2 grams and measures 162.1mm x 76.4mm x 8.6mm in size. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 price in India, Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Nothing Phone 2 India sale, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bank of Japan Initiates Discussion With 60 Firms on Pilot Programme for Digital Yen
Microsoft Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint From German Rival Over Teams' Inclusion to Office Bundle

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  4. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications, Design Leaked: Check Here
  8. Moto G14 Leaked Renders Show Off Design: See Here
  9. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  10. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Optimistic on Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Technology, Humanoid Robots in Factories
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Slightly Despite Most Altcoins Rallying With Profits Behind Ether
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. iPhone 15 Release Could Be Delayed Until October, Pro Models May Have Fewer Units Available at Launch: Reports
  5. Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report
  6. Microsoft Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint From German Rival Over Teams' Inclusion to Office Bundle
  7. Bank of Japan Initiates Discussion With 60 Firms on Pilot Programme for Digital Yen
  8. AI Being Misused for Creating Malicious Software, Claims Canadian Cyber Official
  9. PVR Inox Is Looking to Add Two More Superplexes This Year, One in Pune and Bengaluru Each
  10. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5,100mAH Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.