Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 and the phone is going on sale in the country for the first time on Friday. It is the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in July last year. It is powered by a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support. The new handset from Nothing features an upgraded design to the Glyph Interface on the rear panel. It is available in three storage options and two colourways.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability, offers

The base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Nothing Phone 2 is listed at Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Offered in Dark Gray and White colour options, the handset is now available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores across the country.

Axis Bank, Citi Bank and HDFC Bank card holders can avail of Rs. 3,000 flat discount on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. If customers choose to buy the Nothing Ear Stick along with the phone, they can get the audio accessory at a discounted price of Rs. 4,250.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, the Nothing Phone 2 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a sampling rate of 240Hz, SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certifications. The phone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Phone 2 runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Phone 2 includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS. The front camera is equipped with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor.

Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset also supports WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, the phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone body weighs 201.2 grams and measures 162.1mm x 76.4mm x 8.6mm in size.

