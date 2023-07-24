Technology News

PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details

The discount runs until August 7 on select online and offline retailers in India.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 July 2023 14:09 IST
PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Aneesh Arora

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • The PS5 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,490
  • The discount is only available on PS5’s 4K Blu-ray-equipped disc version
  • It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, other major retailers

PlayStation fans can rejoice as Sony has confirmed a limited-time promotional offer for its PS5 console, promising a discount of flat Rs. 7,500 in India. The offer is only applicable on the 4K Blu-ray-equipped disc version of the console and goes live on Tuesday, July 25, at select online and offline retailers. The sale will run for two weeks, going through August 7, and will cut the price of the PS5 down to Rs. 47,490, which is slightly lower than the original cost at which the console was launched in February 2021. This does not affect any game bundle variants of the PS5 console, either. In November 2022, Sony raised the prices for its current-gen consoles by 10 percent for the disc version and 12.5 percent for the digital variant, and now, even if just for a brief period, the former's price is coming back down.

“2023 has been a fantastic year for PS5 so far, with plenty of games to keep players entertained, including recently released blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI,” the message from Sony India reads. “We have continued to deliver incredible gaming experiences to our growing PS5 community, including PlayStation's game subscription service, PlayStation Plus, which offers benefits such as the Game and Classics Catalog with hundreds of games to choose from.” It further added that the PS5 promotion will be live on Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Shopatsc, Vijay Sales, and other ‘select retailers,' which I'm assuming refers to brick-and-mortar stores.

Now that the PS5 supplies/ restocks in India have gotten smoother, there is largely no need for customers to treat these as flash sales, fearing that the storefronts might run out of stock. That said, I'd recommend being a bit more prepared for this upcoming sale, as flocks of gamers could come together to get the best bang for the buck, which Sony hasn't provided since its price hike in November. Even during the recent Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, the highest discount levied on the PS5 was a price hack of Rs. 2,000, bringing the cost down to Rs. 52,990 — a far cry from the upcoming Rs. 47,490 price tag. Sites like Flipkart and Reliance Digital are notorious for cancelling orders due to server load-related technical issues, so I'd generally suggest avoiding those. But keep their tabs open, just in case.

Earlier this month, during the trial between Microsoft and the US FTC over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Xbox parent claimed that Sony was planning to release a PS5 Slim model, later this year, which it believes will be priced at $399.99 (about Rs. 32,764). A report from last year suggested that the new, slimmer console will come with a new chassis and a detachable disc drive. More recently, however, games journalist Tom Henderson claimed on Twitter: “Logically, with a release set for September, a reveal soon makes sense,” adding that they're inclined to believe that the console won't be called ‘PS5 Slim,' but rather a PS5 rebranded as an ‘improved model.'

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps5, sony, playstation, playstation 5, ps5 sale india, ps5 sale date, ps5 sale amazon, ps5 discount, ps5 sale 2023 dates, ps5 sale price, amazon, flipkart, croma, reliance digital, sony centre, vijay sales, ps5 slim
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  3. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  9. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
  4. MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
  5. PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
  6. Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
  9. Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
  10. JioBook (2023) India Launch Date Set for July 31; Amazon Microsite Teases Upcoming 4G Laptop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.