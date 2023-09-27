Sony WF-1000XM5 were launched in India on Wednesday. The earbuds, succeeding the Sony WF-1000XM4, were initially released earlier this year in July. The true wireless stereo earphones come with an 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X and are powered by an integrated Sony Processor V2 along with Sony's QN2e Active Noise Cancellation chip. They are offered in a compact design and in two colour variants. They will be available for purchase in India soon and are currently available for pre-booking.

The newly-launched Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,990 and will be available for sale in India starting October 18. For customers pre-booking the product till October 15, Sony is extending an offer where the earbuds can be had at a special discounted price of Rs. 21,990.

They are offered in Black and Silver colour options. The company says that it will be available for sale both online and offline through the official Sony Center website, major electronic stores, and leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

With an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are powered by the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips, the latter of which is expected to improve the Noise Cancellation feature. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats.

The earbuds come equipped with DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and an Ambient Sound Mode. Sony claims that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds' bone conduction sensors and deep neural network (DNN) programming can improve call quality regardless of any loud background noise or other disturbances.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 support Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection, head-tracking function, and 360 Reality Audio. They come with an IPX4 rating and the earbuds can also be paired with Sony's Headphones Connect app.

In terms of battery life, with ANC activated, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are claimed to offer a maximum call time of up to six hours and music playback time of up eight hours. Meanwhile, with the noise cancellation feature turned off, the earbuds are said to offer a call time of up to seven hours and music playback time of up to 12 hours. The case can offer up to 24 hours of additional battery life and support wireless charging along with fast charging. The earbuds weigh 5.9 grams each. The buds with the case weighs 39 grams, which measures roughly 64.6mm x 40.0mm x 26.5mm in size.

