Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Sony WF-1000XM5 are equipped with an 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 19:00 IST
Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-1000XM5 are offered in Black and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 are powered by an integrated Sony Processor V2 chip
  • The earbuds support Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 claim to offer up to 12 hours of battery life
Sony WF-1000XM5 were launched in India on Wednesday. The earbuds, succeeding the Sony WF-1000XM4, were initially released earlier this year in July. The true wireless stereo earphones come with an 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X and are powered by an integrated Sony Processor V2 along with Sony's QN2e Active Noise Cancellation chip. They are offered in a compact design and in two colour variants. They will be available for purchase in India soon and are currently available for pre-booking.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price in india, availability

The newly-launched Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,990 and will be available for sale in India starting October 18. For customers pre-booking the product till October 15, Sony is extending an offer where the earbuds can be had at a special discounted price of Rs. 21,990.

They are offered in Black and Silver colour options. The company says that it will be available for sale both online and offline through the official Sony Center website, major electronic stores, and leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, features

With an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are powered by the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips, the latter of which is expected to improve the Noise Cancellation feature. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats.

The earbuds come equipped with DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and an Ambient Sound Mode. Sony claims that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds' bone conduction sensors and deep neural network (DNN) programming can improve call quality regardless of any loud background noise or other disturbances.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 support Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection, head-tracking function, and 360 Reality Audio. They come with an IPX4 rating and the earbuds can also be paired with Sony's Headphones Connect app.

In terms of battery life, with ANC activated, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are claimed to offer a maximum call time of up to six hours and music playback time of up eight hours. Meanwhile, with the noise cancellation feature turned off, the earbuds are said to offer a call time of up to seven hours and music playback time of up to 12 hours. The case can offer up to 24 hours of additional battery life and support wireless charging along with fast charging. The earbuds weigh 5.9 grams each. The buds with the case weighs 39 grams, which measures roughly 64.6mm x 40.0mm x 26.5mm in size.

Further reading: Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM5 price in India, Sony WF-1000XM5 India launch, Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
