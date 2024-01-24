Technology News
  Sony India Announces Discounts on Bravia TVs, Sony WH 1000XM4, and Other Audio Devices

Sony India Announces Discounts on Bravia TVs, Sony WH-1000XM4, and Other Audio Devices

Sony India started its Republic Day special discount sale on January 22.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2024 15:38 IST
Sony India Announces Discounts on Bravia TVs, Sony WH-1000XM4, and Other Audio Devices

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's WF-1000XM5 true wireless earphones are currently up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 23,990

  • The discount sale is currently live
  • Sony's gaming headphone MDR-G300 is listed for Rs. 5,990
  • Shoppers upgrading to Bravia TVs can avail 30 percent discount
Sony has kicked off a discount sale in India ahead of Republic Day with special offers on televisions, personal audio and home audio products. The sale is currently live on the company's online store and exclusive retail stores and will go on till January 28. Wireless headphones including Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are listed with discounted price tags during the sale. The Republic Day special sale also offers Bluetooth speakers like SRS-XB100 and SRS-XE300 among others at discounted prices. Further, there are instant cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Sony India started its Republic Day special discount sale on Monday, January 22. During the sale, shoppers upgrading to Bravia TVs can avail 30 percent discount and up to Rs. 20,000 instant cashback. Further, the brand is providing two years warranty on select Bravia smart TV models. Buyers can also avail EMI options starting at Rs. 3,995.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancellation headphones are available for Rs. 19,990, down from the original price tag of Rs. 29,990. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are available for Rs. 26,990, instead of Rs. 34,990. Further, shoppers can avail of Rs. 2,000 cashback on these models.

The Sony WH-XB910N are offered at Rs. 10,990, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990. Sony WH-CH720N are available for Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 14,990 and the budget Sony WH-CH520 headphones can be grabbed for Rs. 3,990, instead of Rs. 5,990. 

Sony's WF-1000XM5 true wireless earphones are currently up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 29,990. The company is offering an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on this model. The Sony WF-C500 are listed for Rs. 5,990, instead of Rs. 8,990, while the Sony WF-C700N are available for Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 12,990.

Sony's gaming headphone MDR-G300 can be bought for Rs. 5,990, instead of Rs. 9,990, while the Sony WH-G500 are now priced at Rs. 13,990, down from their original MRP of Rs. 21,990.

Bluetooth speakers including SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200 are listed for Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990), and Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990), respectively. The Sony SRS-XB100 is priced at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs. 5,990) during the sale, and the Sony MHC-V43D party speaker is available for Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 46,990). Meanwhile, the Sony SRS-XP500 costs Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 35,990).

Sony Republic Day sale is currently live across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart. It will conclude on January 28 or until stocks last.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, comfortable fit with good noise isolation
  • Physical button controls, good app
  • Warm, feel-good sonic signature
  • Straightforward, reliable performance
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Inadequate battery capacity on the charging case
  • Sound isn’t too detailed
Read detailed Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony, Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WH-CH520, Sony Bravia, Sony Republic Day Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
