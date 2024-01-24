Sony has kicked off a discount sale in India ahead of Republic Day with special offers on televisions, personal audio and home audio products. The sale is currently live on the company's online store and exclusive retail stores and will go on till January 28. Wireless headphones including Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are listed with discounted price tags during the sale. The Republic Day special sale also offers Bluetooth speakers like SRS-XB100 and SRS-XE300 among others at discounted prices. Further, there are instant cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Sony India started its Republic Day special discount sale on Monday, January 22. During the sale, shoppers upgrading to Bravia TVs can avail 30 percent discount and up to Rs. 20,000 instant cashback. Further, the brand is providing two years warranty on select Bravia smart TV models. Buyers can also avail EMI options starting at Rs. 3,995.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancellation headphones are available for Rs. 19,990, down from the original price tag of Rs. 29,990. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are available for Rs. 26,990, instead of Rs. 34,990. Further, shoppers can avail of Rs. 2,000 cashback on these models.

The Sony WH-XB910N are offered at Rs. 10,990, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990. Sony WH-CH720N are available for Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 14,990 and the budget Sony WH-CH520 headphones can be grabbed for Rs. 3,990, instead of Rs. 5,990.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 true wireless earphones are currently up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 29,990. The company is offering an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 on this model. The Sony WF-C500 are listed for Rs. 5,990, instead of Rs. 8,990, while the Sony WF-C700N are available for Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 12,990.

Sony's gaming headphone MDR-G300 can be bought for Rs. 5,990, instead of Rs. 9,990, while the Sony WH-G500 are now priced at Rs. 13,990, down from their original MRP of Rs. 21,990.

Bluetooth speakers including SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200 are listed for Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990), and Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990), respectively. The Sony SRS-XB100 is priced at Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs. 5,990) during the sale, and the Sony MHC-V43D party speaker is available for Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 46,990). Meanwhile, the Sony SRS-XP500 costs Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 35,990).

Sony Republic Day sale is currently live across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart. It will conclude on January 28 or until stocks last.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.