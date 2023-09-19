Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched in India soon. The company unveiled the wireless headset in global markets in July. It is the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS headset that made its debut in 2021. Sony has equipped the new headset with its next-generation Integrated Processor V2 chip, along with a QN2e processor for noise cancellation. It features the company's 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and is claimed to provide half a day of battery life with normal use.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price in India (expected)

The Japanese tech conglomerate has confirmed the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM5 in India will take place on September 27, but it is yet to reveal pricing for the wireless headset in the country. Back in July, the company unveiled the Sony WF-1000XM5 in the US and other markets, priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900). We can expect the headset to be offered at a similar price in the country when it is announced later this month.

Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS headset are equipped with the company's 8.4mm 'Dynamic Driver X' drivers and ship with four sizes of eartips made of a polyurethane foam material. The wireless headset runs on Sony's Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips that are claimed to offer improved sound quality, noise cancellation, and call quality compared to their predecessor, the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The TWS headset is equipped with bone conduction sensors in each earbud that are used in conjunction with deep neural network (DNN) processing to improve voice quality when taking calls in locations with loud ambient sounds using the Sony WF-1000XM5.

According to Sony, the wireless headset offers support for the SBC, AAC, and the company's Hi-Res LDAC codecs. The Sony WF-1000XM5 support 24-bit audio processing and also support DSEE Extreme upscaling. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offer multipoint connectivity, and Fast Pair support. You can also use Sony's Speak to Chat feature along with adaptive sound controls and access Google or Alexa through the wireless headset.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS headset features a USB Type-C port on the case for charging, but they can also be charged wirelessly using a Qi charger. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 12 hours and 8 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and enabled, respectively. The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, according to the company.

