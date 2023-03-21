Xiaomi Buds 3 TWS earbuds, launched in December 2021, have now received a revamp. The Chinese tech giant has release new Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars-themed TWS earbuds, jumping on the wagon of tech companies that are collaborating with Hollywood studios to release themed devices. A series of movies, comics, and games set in a fictional galaxy far, far away — Star Wars is a media franchise that is created by George Lucas and enjoys cult fandom from around the world. The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition earbuds come with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB.

Xiaomi released its Buds 3 TWS audio device in December 2021. More than two years later, the company has launched the Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars edition, which features an image of a Stormtrooper — an iconic character line of the franchise — on the charging case.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition price, availability

The Chinese tech company has launched the Xiaomi Bud 3 Star Wars Edition in White colour option. While the India pricing for these special edition TWS remain awaited, Xiaomi has priced them at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,490) in Europe. They can be purchased on the Xiaomi online store or e-commerce site Amazon.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition specifications

The new Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition weigh 52g and come with charging cable supporting USB Type-C.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2 support and can operate paired with a device located upto 10m away. The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition are water-resistant and provide the ease to switch between calls and music.

In addition to the upgrades in the hardware of its earbuds, Xiaomi has bundled these earphones with custom sound notifications, based around the Star Wars theme.

It gets a lithium-ion battery which can get fully charged with case in 1.5 hours, and provides 7 hours of playback on earbuds and 32 hours of playback on the case. The other features of the earbuds remain the same as the Xiaomi Buds 3 TWS earbuds.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.