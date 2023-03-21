Technology News
Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition TWS Earbuds Launched With Theme-Based Custom Sound Notifications: Details

The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars edition will feature an image of a Stormtrooper on the charging case.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 March 2023 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Xaiomi

Xiaomi Bud 3 Star Wars Edition TWS earbuds price in India is no announced yet

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Buds 3 TWS earbuds were launched in December 2021
  • Xiaomi has not disclosed if these special edition Buds 3 will sell only o
  • The special edition earbuds provide 32 hours of playback on charging case

Xiaomi Buds 3 TWS earbuds, launched in December 2021, have now received a revamp. The Chinese tech giant has release new Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars-themed TWS earbuds, jumping on the wagon of tech companies that are collaborating with Hollywood studios to release themed devices. A series of movies, comics, and games set in a fictional galaxy far, far away — Star Wars is a media franchise that is created by George Lucas and enjoys cult fandom from around the world. The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition earbuds come with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB.

Xiaomi released its Buds 3 TWS audio device in December 2021. More than two years later, the company has launched the Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars edition, which features an image of a Stormtrooper — an iconic character line of the franchise — on the charging case.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition price, availability

The Chinese tech company has launched the Xiaomi Bud 3 Star Wars Edition in White colour option. While the India pricing for these special edition TWS remain awaited, Xiaomi has priced them at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,490) in Europe. They can be purchased on the Xiaomi online store or e-commerce site Amazon.

Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition specifications

The new Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition weigh 52g and come with charging cable supporting USB Type-C.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2 support and can operate paired with a device located upto 10m away. The Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition are water-resistant and provide the ease to switch between calls and music.

In addition to the upgrades in the hardware of its earbuds, Xiaomi has bundled these earphones with custom sound notifications, based around the Star Wars theme.

It gets a lithium-ion battery which can get fully charged with case in 1.5 hours, and provides 7 hours of playback on earbuds and 32 hours of playback on the case. The other features of the earbuds remain the same as the Xiaomi Buds 3 TWS earbuds.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Xiaomi, Apple, Truly Wireless Earbuds, Star Wars
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
