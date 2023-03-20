Technology News
  Apple to Open India's First Flagship Retail Store in Mumbai Next Month, Delhi Store to Follow Soon: Report



Apple's flagship store in Mumbai is said to be located in the Reliance Industries' Jio World Drive mall, covering an are of 22,000 sq ft.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 March 2023 22:05 IST


Apple reportedly started hiring workers for various locations in India in January this year

Highlights
  • Apple's Delhi store will reportedly open at Select CityWalk Mall
  • Foxconn announced to invest over $200 million at an India facility
  • Apple's website displayed over a hundred vacant job positions in India

Apple is reportedly planning to open its first flagship India retail store in Mumbai. While there has been no official confirmation about the same from the Cupertino-based tech giant, the flagship store will reportedly open by next month, in April. Apple currently sells its in the country products through partner retail stores throughout India. Earlier this year, it was reported that the company is hiring workers for its retail stores in Mumbai as well as Delhi. Hence, the Apple Delhi store can also be expected to open in the coming months.

According to an Economic Times report, citing two industry executives familiar with the plan, Apple is planning to commence its first flagship store in Mumbai by April 2023. This will be reportedly followed by opening of another Apple flagship store in New Delhi in the coming weeks.

In Mumbai, Apple's flagship store is expected to be located in the Reliance Industries' Jio World Drive mall, covering an are of 22,000 sq ft. The Mumbai store will reportedly be a retail landmark on a scale similar retail stores in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, and Singapore.

On the other hand, the second store in Delhi is said to be 10,000 to 12,000 sq ft in size, and will be located at Select CityWalk mall. This one is expected to launch between April and June.

It was reported earlier this year that the company has started hiring workers across India for the two retail store. The report mentioned Apple's website displaying over a hundred vacant job positions in India. The retail positions were listed for various locations within the country.

While Apple did not confirm the previous development or the latest buzz, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the company has been doing well in the Indian markets.

In December 2022, Tata Group's Infiniti Retail announced to become an Apple-authorised reseller in India, setting up over 100 retail stores.

Apple supplier Foxconn has also heavily invested in India. It recently announced to invest more than $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,650 crore) at a facility in Telangana.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple India, Apple India Store, Apple Mumbai, Apple Delhi

Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More

