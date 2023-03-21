Technology News

Moto G32 With 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Moto G32 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,499

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 March 2023 10:57 IST
Moto G32 With 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G32 is offered in Satin Silver and Mineral Grey colour options

  • Moto G32 was initially launched in August 2022
  • The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

Moto G32 was launched in India in August 2022 in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The budget offering from Motorola, now owned by Lenovo, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. Now the company has launched a new variant of the smartphone with improved storage and RAM. The Moto G32 is now also available with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G32 price in India, availability

The Moto G32 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. It will be on sale exclusively through Flipkart beginning at 12:00pm (IST) on March 22. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 10,499. Flipkart also charges an additional Rs. 49 for ‘Secured Packaging Fee.'

The Motorola smartphone is available in two colour variants — Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.

Moto G32 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2,400 × 1,080 pixel) resolution LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and pixel density of 406ppi, the Moto G32 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU.

The dual nano SIM-supported device runs Android 12 out-of-the-box, but the company has confirmed an Android 13 update.

The triple rear camera unit of the Moto G32 is housed in a rectangular module alongside the LED flash unit. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Moto G32 is now available in two internal storage variants of 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, and a USB Type-C charging port. A fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass are among the sensors onboard.

The newly launched handset variant packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. It also has dual stereo speakers as well as dual microphones. The device supports face unlock and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. The Moto G32 measures 161.78mm x 73.84mm x 8.49mm and weighs approximately 184 grams.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Moto G32, Moto G32 Storage variant, Moto G32 specifications, Moto, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
