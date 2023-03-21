While Apple hasn't provided any details about this year's iPhone 15 lineup, concept renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the iPhone 15 Pro have surfaced online. The upcoming model seems to have a significant design change over the existing iPhone 14 Pro. One of the key changes suggested by the renders is the presence of a new mute button and a unified volume button. Instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down, the iPhone 15 Pro appears to have a single button for adjusting the volume.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) reposted (from TikTok) CAD renders and video of the iPhone 15 Pro on Twitter. The renders show unified volume buttons instead of two separate buttons for increasing and decreasing the volume levels. The phone appears to have a new solid-state button for mute, replacing the iconic mute switch that has been around since the original 2007 iPhone. The leak also suggests a smaller camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

More cads images

The buttons!

Source in video pic.twitter.com/sxy9GaNCre — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 20, 2023

Further, the leak indicates two physical volume buttons for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus like the current iPhone 14 family. They could include a switch to mute the sound as well.

As per previous reports, the unified volume button of the iPhone 15 Pro will have Taptic Engines on the internal left and right sides to provide haptic feedback. It will stimulate pressure with small vibrations that will recognise volume up and down presses without moving itself. The haptic volume and mute buttons are expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 lineup comprising the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to go official in September. The Pro models could be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip. The non-Pro models are expected to come with an A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to use USB Type-C ports instead of the standard Lightning connector.

