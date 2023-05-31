Startup electric mobility solutions provider Mobec Innovations on Wednesday announced its service of offering charging facilities for electric vehicles at customers' doorstep.

Initially, the service will benefit over 2 lakh electric vehicle (EV) users across Delhi-NCR. It can be booked through the company's app, Mobec Innovations said in a statement.

By the end of the first quarter of FY23-24, the company plans to expand operations to Tier-I cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, among others, it added.

The company received a strong response from consumers across Delhi-NCR, Mobec Innovations Founder and CEO, Harry Bajaj said.

"Based on this, we have taken a calibrated step to invest in the top metro cities that at once resolve the challenges of accessibility, availability and infrastructure insufficiency," he added.

The mobile charging vans are capable of achieving an optimum 80 percent level in a short period of time with the help of fast charge technology, the company said.

Last week, Delhi's transport department said that the city's electric vehicle policy, which will complete three years in August, has thus far achieved around 86 percent of its measures and targets.

Delhi transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) cell also kicked off the process of drafting a revised 'Delhi EV Policy 2.0' with a stakeholder consultation. “The city now has more than 4,300 charging points and 256 battery swapping stations across 2,500+ locations,” N. Mohan, CEO, Delhi EV cell, said at the consultation.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was planning to increase the number of EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi and even provide battery swapping facilities at some of these points.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.