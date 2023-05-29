Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI Driven Interaction

Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI-Driven Interaction

MediaTek systems using Nvidia software would be compatible with automated driving systems based on Nvidia technology, the companies said.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 May 2023 13:44 IST
Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI-Driven Interaction

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex forum in Taipei

Highlights
  • Dashboard displays could show the environment around the vehicle
  • Nvidia has focused on premium automotive brands
  • The companies did not identify future automotive customers

Nvidia and MediaTek on Monday said they will collaborate on technology to power advanced vehicle infotainment systems that can stream video or games or interact with drivers using artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, announced at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, MediaTek will integrate an Nvidia graphic processing unit chiplet and Nvidia software into the system-on-chips it supplies to automakers for infotainment displays.

MediaTek systems using Nvidia software would be compatible with automated driving systems based on Nvidia technology, the companies said. Dashboard displays could show the environment around the vehicle, while cameras would monitor the driver.

"The automotive industry needs strong companies that can work with the industry for decades at a time," Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang told a news conference in Taipei, pointing to a long product cycle for car makers.

"The quality, strength and positions of our two companies could give the automotive industry partners that they can build their companies on," he said, adding the partnership would provide chips that can power "every single segment of a car".

In-vehicle displays and entertainment systems are becoming more complex as automakers add features such as gaming, artificial intelligence for voice-activated features, driver monitoring systems and displays related to automated driving.

Qualcomm, MediaTek's chief rival in the smartphone market, has also been courting automakers. Qualcomm and SalesForce earlier this year announced a partnership to develop a new connected vehicle platform.

The partnership with MediaTek gives Nvidia wider access to the $12 billion (roughly Rs. 99,000 crore) market for infotainment system-on-chips, the companies said.

Nvidia has focused on premium automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover. MediaTek, which has its base in the Android smartphone chip sector, sells its Dimensity Auto technology to lower-priced, mass market vehicle lines, and has strengths in mobile connectivity and Android systems.

"There are a lot of segments they are addressing that Nvidia has not addressed," said Danny Shapiro, Nvidia's vice president, automotive.

The companies did not identify future automotive customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Computex 2023, Nvidia, MediaTek
Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI-Driven Interaction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  2. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
  3. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  4. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  5. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  6. Tecno Camon 20 Series With MediaTek SoCs Debuts in India: Check Price
  7. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  8. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  9. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  10. Poco F5 5G Review: The Mid-Range Gaming Phone to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. The Little Mermaid Makes Box Office Waves With $185 Million in Collection
  2. Binance to Launch Japan-Centric Crypto Exchange Soon, Vouches Regulatory Compliance
  3. FeaturePrint App Claimed to Identify Fake Products Using AI and a Smartphone Photo: How it Works
  4. Redmi Note 12T Pro Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  5. The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Development Reportedly Scaled Back, New Single-Player Experience Coming
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped
  7. Computex 2023: Nvidia, MediaTek to Partner on Car Technology for Streaming, Games, AI-Driven Interaction
  8. Boat Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband With Full Touch Controls, 30 Hours Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get Bigger Displays This Year to Compete With Samsung: Mark Gurman
  10. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.