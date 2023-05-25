Technology News

Delhi EV Policy Has Achieved 86 Percent of Its Targets, Says Transport Department

By 2024, Delhi's transport department aims to ensure that 25 percent of all new registered vehicles in the city are electric.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2023 12:19 IST
Delhi transport department and Delhi EV cell is drafting a revised 'Delhi EV Policy 2.0'

Highlights
  • Delhi averaged 10 percent EVs among total vehicle sales last year
  • More than 220 OEMs, businesses, and think tanks participated in meeting
  • Delhi's EV Policy completes 3 years in August 2023

Delhi's Electric Vehicle policy which will complete three years in August has so far achieved around 86 percent of its measures and targets, according to the transport department.

Delhi transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) cell on Wednesday kicked off the process of drafting a revised 'Delhi EV Policy 2.0' with a stakeholder consultation.

More than 220 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), businesses, industry players, think tanks and government departments participated in the meeting and shared their insights and recommendations on strengthening policy measures for greater e-mobility penetration in the city.

"Delhi's EV Policy completes 3 years in August 2023, and has so far achieved around 86 percent of its measures and targets according to the state transport department. By 2024, it aims to ensure that 25 percent of all new registered vehicles in the city are electric," the organisers of the consultation said in a statement.

Presenting the status of e-mobility in the city, N. Mohan, CEO, Delhi EV cell, said Delhi averaged 10 percent EVs among total vehicle sales last year with December 2022 witnessing the highest penetration so far at 17 percent, which is also the highest in India.

"The city now has more than 4,300 charging points and 256 battery swapping stations across 2,500+ locations. A key measure of the successful implementation of the policy is the disbursement of subsidies amounting to Rs. 167 crores," Mohan said.

The stakeholder consultation was organised in partnership with climate trends and RMI India Foundation in the presence of the Minister of Transport, Kailash Gahlot, principal secretary-cum-commissioner Ashish Kundra, advisor to CM and Member, DDC, Gopal Mohan.

Shilpa Shinde, Special Commissioner for the Transport department, Govt of NCT of Delhi also attended the meeting.

After compressed natural gas (CNG), the transition to EV at this scale is the next vehicular transition in the national capital.

"I can say with confidence that Delhi's EV Policy is the most progressive among all states in India. Its success is shared by all stakeholders, including Delhi's citizens who adopted this new technology," Transport Minister Gahlot said at the plenary session.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.