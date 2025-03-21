Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Says Government Sought Information on Sales Registration Data Mismatch

Ola Electric Says Government Sought Information on Sales-Registration Data Mismatch

India's heavy industries and road transport ministries have emailed Ola seeking information, it claimed.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 March 2025 14:39 IST
Ola Electric Says Government Sought Information on Sales-Registration Data Mismatch

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola sold 25,000 vehicles in February but a government portal showed only about 8,600 registries

Highlights
  • The company has reportedly cut jobs at least twice since November
  • Ola is assuring that the backlog was being "rapidly cleared".
  • The company has also received notices in four states
Advertisement

India's Ola Electric Mobility said on Friday that the government has sought information from the electric two-wheeler maker on the mismatch between its vehicle sale and registration numbers for February, which were caused by a "temporary" backlog in registrations.

India's heavy industries and road transport ministries have emailed Ola seeking information, the company said in a statement.

Since its high-profile stock market debut last year, Ola has faced mounting challenges, from declining sales to increased regulatory scrutiny.

The company has reportedly cut jobs at least twice since November, and is now restructuring its sales and service networks to focus on cost reductions and inventory management.

While Ola said it has sold 25,000 vehicles in February, a government portal showed only about 8,600 were registered in the month.

This is a straightforward case of a temporary registration backlog, the company said, adding that the backlog intensified after it ended contracts with two vendors handling its registration process as it sought to streamline operations.

It is in negotiations with the vendors and assured that the backlog was being "rapidly cleared".

Last week, one of its vehicle registration service providers and a creditor of its unit Ola Electric Technologies, filed an insolvency petition against the unit alleging default in payments.

The company has also received notices in four states with regard to trade certificates for a few of its stores, it said on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ola Electric, India, Ola
Microsoft Pushing for More Films, TV Shows Based on Xbox Games, Says Phil Spencer
Anthropic Upgrades Claude AI Chatbot With Web Search Capability

Related Stories

Ola Electric Says Government Sought Information on Sales-Registration Data Mismatch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Airtel and Vi Introduce Prepaid Packs With JioHotstar Ahead of IPL
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Use This Material for Improved Durability
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  8. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
  9. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  10. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Runs Smaller Gemini Nano LLM, Misses Out on AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra New Design Leak Reveals Wooden Colour Variant
  3. Australia Proposes Regulations for Crypto Exchanges, Custody Services, Brokerage Firms: Details
  4. Aardvark Weather AI-Powered Weather Forecasting System Unveiled, Does Not Require Supercomputers
  5. Huawei FreeBuds 6 With Semi-Open Design, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked Online
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) Roll Out Prepaid Plans With JioHotstar Subscription Ahead of IPL 2025
  8. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Found to Have Violated Indian Quality Control Rules During Warehouse Raids
  10. Anthropic Upgrades Claude AI Chatbot With Web Search Capability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »