EV charging network provider Statiq on Monday said it has won a contract from public sector oil marketing firm HPCL for setting up over 500 EV chargers across 12 states. Under the contract, the firm will install over 500 chargers, for all types of electric vehicles including two and four-wheelers, at HPCL's outlets spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

Of the total 500 chargers, over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 kw capacity each while a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 kw capacity each, it stated.

"With HPCL undertaking a major and country-wide exercise in terms of setting up EV charging stations at their petrol pumps, we have won this tender and become a part of their EV infrastructure building up journey,” said Aman Rehman, head of government relations at Statiq.

Statiq last year had installed nearly 200 chargers – some 130 chargers of 3.3 kw and 75 chargers of 7.7 kw capacity – at HPCL's outlets in cities such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun and Varanasi.

In November 2022, Mahindra announced that it had partnered with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners -- Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone -- to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles. With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, according to the automaker.

A month before that announcement, Jio-Bp, the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance and BP, stated that it would set up charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUV launches. Back in 2021, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

