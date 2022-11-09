Mahindra Ties Up With Three EV Infrastructure Firms for Charging Stations

Mahindra on Wednesday said it has tied up with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners -- Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone -- to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles. With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

The automaker recently unveiled its first all-electric SUV -- the Mahindra XUV400. Earlier this year, Mahindra also unveiled a range of new electric vehicles (EVs) in an event in the UK, which it plans to introduce in India over the next few years.

"We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with all our partners for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India," Mahindra & Mahindra president - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The company approaches these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to customers quickly, and it will also help in moving a step forward towards achieving India's net-zero goals, he added.

Last month, Jio-Bp, the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance and BP, announced that it will set up charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUV launches. Back in 2021, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

The company has made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years. It plans to supplement the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure, the company said at the time.

