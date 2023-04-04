Ptron, the homegrown company has launched its latest pair of earbuds priced at Rs. 899. Dubbed Ptron Basspods Encore, the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are said to deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth version 5.3. The Basspods earbuds feature an IPX4 rating and offer four HD mics and TruTalk ENC. The earbuds are available in blue, black, and grey colour options. They have an in-ear design and offer precise touch controls.

Ptron Basspods Encore price, availability

The price of the new Ptron Basspods Encore earbuds are set at Rs. 899. They are currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black, Blue, and grey colour options.

Ptron Basspods Encore specifications, features

Ptron's Basspods Encore feature 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver immersive Stereo sound and deep bass in each earbud. The earbuds come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support 10m stable wireless connectivity. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery including the charging case, and up to 10 hours with each earbud on a single charge.

The earbuds support USB Type-C quick charging which is said to take around one hour to charge the earbuds and around 1.5 hours to charge the case. They are also said to offer 200 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Ptron Basspods Encore also have an IPX4 rating and come with a quad mic for stereo calls. They also offer precise touch controls that support play, pause, next track, previous track, call answer, call hangup, call reject, and to enable voice assistant.

Ptron's latest earbuds are lightweight and weigh just 4.5 grams each. Meanwhile, with the charging case, they weigh 44g. The Ptron Basspods Encore come with 1-year domestic warranty as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.