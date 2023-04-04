Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Basspods Encore are available in blue, black, and grey colour options

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 15:41 IST
Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Basspods Encore are priced at Rs. 899

Highlights
  • Ptron Basspods Encore support Bluetooth version 5.3
  • They come with 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Ptron Basspods Encore feature an IPX4 Water-resistant

Ptron, the homegrown company has launched its latest pair of earbuds priced at Rs. 899. Dubbed Ptron Basspods Encore, the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are said to deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth version 5.3. The Basspods earbuds feature an IPX4 rating and offer four HD mics and TruTalk ENC. The earbuds are available in blue, black, and grey colour options. They have an in-ear design and offer precise touch controls.

Ptron Basspods Encore price, availability

The price of the new Ptron Basspods Encore earbuds are set at Rs. 899. They are currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black, Blue, and grey colour options.

Ptron Basspods Encore specifications, features

Ptron's Basspods Encore feature 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver immersive Stereo sound and deep bass in each earbud. The earbuds come with TruTalk technology that offers noise-cancellation. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support 10m stable wireless connectivity. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery including the charging case, and up to 10 hours with each earbud on a single charge.

The earbuds support USB Type-C quick charging which is said to take around one hour to charge the earbuds and around 1.5 hours to charge the case. They are also said to offer 200 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Ptron Basspods Encore also have an IPX4 rating and come with a quad mic for stereo calls. They also offer precise touch controls that support play, pause, next track, previous track, call answer, call hangup, call reject, and to enable voice assistant.

Ptron's latest earbuds are lightweight and weigh just 4.5 grams each. Meanwhile, with the charging case, they weigh 44g. The Ptron Basspods Encore come with 1-year domestic warranty as well. 

 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ptron Basspods Encore, PTron Basspods Encore price in India, PTron
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding
Statiq Wins HPCL Contract for 500 Electric Vehicle Chargers Across 12 States
Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C51 With 5,000mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 4-Year Roadmap Leaked, iPhone 19 Pro May Get This New Feature
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. SBI Resolves Issue Impacting Online Banking Services for 'Few Hours'
  6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Get This SoC and Quad Rear Cameras: All Details
  7. These Ptron Earbuds Offer Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life at Just Rs. 899
  8. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  10. Realme C55 First Impressions: Dynamic Island Comes to Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Statiq Wins HPCL Contract for 500 Electric Vehicle Chargers Across 12 States
  2. Ptron Basspods Encore Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  3. Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding
  4. KuCoin Rebrands Wallet to Independent ‘Halo’ Aiming to Create New ‘SocialFi’ Ecosystem
  5. TikTok Banned on Government Devices in Australia Over Security Concerns
  6. Poco C51 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery to Make India Debut on April 7: Report
  7. Britain Uses Government Hackers to Launch Cyber Operations Against Enemies Online, GCHQ Says
  8. Google Flights Adds 'Price Guarantee' for US Flight Bookings, to Offer Refunds if Ticket Prices Fall
  9. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica-Tuned Quad-Camera Setup
  10. ChatGPT Ban in Italy Attracts EU Privacy Regulators From France, Ireland: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.