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  • Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India With 3 Row Seating, Up to 681km WLTP Range: Price, Features

Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India With 3-Row Seating, Up to 681km WLTP Range: Price, Features

Tesla Model Y L Premium features a three-row, six-seat layout, with captain seats in the second row replacing the standard model’s bench setup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 12:47 IST
Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India With 3-Row Seating, Up to 681km WLTP Range: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Tesla

Deliveries for Tesla's new EV in India are expected to begin soon

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Highlights
  • The EV claims a certified WLTP range of up to 681km on a single charge
  • The new variant is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh ex-showroom in India
  • It is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system setup
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Tesla on Wednesday launched the long-wheelbase version of its popular SUV, the Tesla Model Y L Premium, in India. The new variant joins the standard Model Y in the company's domestic portfolio. It brings a three-row seating layout, which is geared towards larger families. The EV has a WLTP range of up to 681km and is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The Model Y L Premium also gets several features from the standard Model Y, including heated and ventilated front and second seats, adaptive suspension, and more.

Tesla Model Y L Premium Price in India, Availability

The Tesla Model Y L Premium has been introduced in an All Wheel Drive variant, AWD, priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As such, it sits between the Model Y Standard range and the Model Y Long-range models that were launched in 2025. The EV is currently offered in six finishes --- Stealth Grey, Cosmic Silver, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, Diamond Black, and Pearl White Multi-Coat.

Deliveries of the EV across the country are expected to begin soon.

Tesla Model Y L Premium Specifications, Features

The Model Y L Premium features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces up to 378kW of power and 590Nm of torque. It is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5 seconds, with a top speed of 201kmph. The electric SUV offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681km on a single charge. According to Tesla, a 15-minute charge using a Tesla Supercharger can provide up to 288km of range.

Compared to the standard Model Y, the long-wheelbase version sits on a 150mm longer wheelbase and measures 4,976mm in length, 2,129mm in width, and 1,668mm in height. It also has a slightly taller roofline. The EV rides on 19-inch Machina 2.0 alloy wheels.

Inside, the Model Y L Premium features a three-row, six-seat layout, with captain seats in the second row that replace the standard model's bench setup. It also supports thigh extension, which the standard variant does not get. The SUV offers a cargo capacity of up to 2,539 litres.

Like the standard Model Y, the cabin of Tesla's new EV is centred around a 15.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by an 8-inch rear display for second-row passengers. These screens control most in-car functions, including media, navigation, and climate settings. The vehicle also features an 18+1 speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass roof.

Tesla offers connected services with a 30-day premium connectivity trial, after which standard connectivity, including navigation, remains available for up to eight years. The SUV also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates.

On the safety front, the Model Y L Premium comes equipped with Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and other safety features. However, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) remains unavailable for active use in India.

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Further reading: Tesla Model Y L Premium, Tesla Model Y L Premium Price in India, Tesla Model Y, Tesla, EV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India With 3-Row Seating, Up to 681km WLTP Range: Price, Features
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