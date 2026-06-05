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OpenAI Introduces Smarter ChatGPT Memory, Adds Dreaming Architecture

The latest release builds on earlier memory features introduced over the past two years.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 19:07 IST
OpenAI Introduces Smarter ChatGPT Memory, Adds Dreaming Architecture

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT can better recall details from earlier conversations with this

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Highlights
  • OpenAI introduces a new Dreaming memory architecture
  • The update improves how preferences are remembered
  • Users can review memories through a new summary page
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OpenAI has announced a major upgrade to ChatGPT's memory capabilities, allowing the chatbot to make better use of information from previous conversations. The update aims to improve how ChatGPT remembers user preferences, ongoing projects, and personal details over time. OpenAI said the changes are intended to address issues such as outdated memories while making the feature more effective for a growing user base. The new system is built on a redesigned architecture that the company says can manage memory more efficiently at scale.

OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT Memory With Better Recall and Preferences

In a blog post, OpenAI detailed a new memory architecture called Dreaming. The technology works in the background to organise and refresh information gathered from earlier conversations, helping ChatGPT retain relevant context without requiring users to repeatedly provide the same details. The feature is currently rolling out to Plus and Pro subscribers in the US, while support for additional regions and Free and Go users is expected in the coming weeks.

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The latest release builds on earlier memory features introduced over the past two years. OpenAI launched Saved Memories in 2024, giving users the ability to ask ChatGPT to remember specific information. A year later, the company expanded the feature by enabling the chatbot to reference past conversations through an earlier version of Dreaming.

OpenAI said the updated system focuses on three areas, including retaining useful context from previous conversations, applying user preferences more consistently, and ensuring stored information remains relevant as circumstances change.

Alongside the announcement, the company published internal benchmark results that suggest improvements across all three categories. Factual recall scores increased from 67.9 percent to 82.8 percent, while preference adherence rose from 55.3 percent to 71.3 percent. Performance on time-sensitive memory tasks also improved, increasing from 52.2 percent to 75.1 percent.

Users will also gain access to a new memory summary page that shows what ChatGPT has learned over time. The page allows users to review stored information, make corrections, remove details, or indicate topics they want the chatbot to remember in future conversations.

The company also reported a substantial reduction in the computing resources required to operate Dreaming. According to OpenAI, these efficiency improvements will help bring the feature to more users while increasing memory capacity for existing Plus and Pro subscribers.

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Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT Memory, OpenAI, ChatGPT Dreaming
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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