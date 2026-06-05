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Samsung Reportedly Starts Internal Testing of Android 17-Based One UI 9 for Galaxy S25 Series

One UI 9 offers several improvements to Samsung Notes, the Contacts app and the Quick Panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 19:05 IST
Samsung Reportedly Starts Internal Testing of Android 17-Based One UI 9 for Galaxy S25 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 9 introduces an adjustable Mouse Key speed and a new TalkBack package

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Highlights
  • Samsung may have already started development of One UI 9
  • One UI 8.5 arrived on older foldable phones recently
  • Samsung announced One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series in May
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Samsung introduced the Galaxy S26 series in February with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. In recent weeks, the South Korean company has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update to many older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. A fresh leak now indicates that Samsung started the testing of its next major software release, One UI 9, on older Galaxy S series phones. This update, based on Android 17, is likely to make its way to eligible flagship smartphones in the coming months. 

One UI 9 Testing Started for Galaxy S25

Tipster Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), in his latest X post, claimed that Samsung has started internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 lineup. As per the post, the first internal test build has been spotted, but its exact build version has not been decrypted.

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Vats states that the One UI 9 build was spotted around two weeks earlier than Samsung's usual testing timeline. For comparison, the first One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy S24 lineup was reportedly surfaced on June 19 last year. This indicates that Samsung may have already started development of One UI 9, which is expected to be based on Android 17, for its existing flagship phones.

Samsung is likely to make the One UI 9 beta available for more users after the wider rollout of One UI 8.5. The Android 16-based update has recently arrived on older foldable phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S11 series and select Galaxy A series models in India and other regions.

The company announced the One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series last month. One UI 9 beta adds improvements to Samsung Notes with decorative tapes and pen line styles. With this update, the Contacts app offers direct access to Creative Studio. It includes an updated Quick Panel.

One UI 9 introduces an adjustable Mouse Key speed and a new TalkBack package. It also includes a Text Spotlight feature to show selected text larger or more clearly in a floating window. One UI 9 also includes new security and protection features. It is also confirmed to include several AI-based enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: One UI 9, Samsung, One UI 9 Testing, One UI, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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